During pregnancy, your body will undergo several changes, including your skin. You may experience changes such as a sudden glow on your face or pinkish, reddish streaks on your stomach.

Most women have glowing skin, rosy cheeks, and shiny hair during pregnancy, but others have acne, dark spots, and stretch marks.

How Does Pregnancy Affect My Skin?

When you are pregnant, you will notice changes in your skin including stretch marks, varicose veins, dry and itchy skin, spots, and even skin eruptions.

This type of change usually occurs in the latter stages of pregnancy, i.e. at the end of the second trimester and towards the end of the third trimester. During pregnancy, hormones play a significant role in causing these skin changes. A pregnant woman's immune system is also a major factor in contributing to skin changes [1].

Generally, these changes begin to fade after birth, but stretch marks and a few dark spots are the only skin changes that take forever to fade.

Types Of Skin Changes During Pregnancy

Here are some of the common skin changes during pregnancy:

1. Varicose veins

It is common for women to develop varicose veins during pregnancy. Varicose veins are caused by an increase in overall blood volume and other pregnancy-related changes. In order to prevent varicose veins, pregnant women should avoid standing for extended periods of time and avoid sitting with crossed legs [2]. Pregnant women should also maintain a healthy weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle to improve blood flow.

2. Spider nevi

Pregnant women often experience spider nevi skin changes. It is caused by hormonal changes that affect the blood vessels in the body. These spider nevi veins are red and are raised lines that branch out from a central point. This skin change disappears after the delivery of the child [3].

3. Skin eruptions

Skin eruptions are one of many changes that occur during pregnancy. They usually occur during the third trimester, and they are red, raised, and itchy. They are normally found on buttocks, arms, and thighs, along with stretch marks. It may be beneficial to take a bath with baking soda or oatmeal in order to effectively treat these skin eruptions [4].

4. Skin tags

Skin tags are very small, loose growths of skin that appear under your arms or breasts during pregnancy. They may disappear after pregnancy, but if they do not, there are ways to remove them [5].

5. Stretch marks

When the bump begins to show during the early stages of pregnancy, stretch marks are one of the major skin changes that occur. Stretch marks normally appear on the belly, breasts, and upper thighs. These skin changes normally lighten after giving birth, but it usually takes a considerable amount of time to disappear completely.

6. Cheek pigmentation

The appearance of pigmentation is another skin change that occurs during pregnancy and is generally associated with hereditary factors.

7. Mask of pregnancy

Mask of pregnancy is also known as melasma and chloasma. Melasma is characterised by dark splotchy spots that appear on your face. These spots most commonly appear on your forehead and cheeks and are caused by increased pigmentation. When you become pregnant your body produces more hormones, which results in increased pigmentation. Nearly half of pregnant women will exhibit some signs of the mask of pregnancy [6].

8. Dry, itchy skin

During pregnancy, your skin stretches and tightens, causing severe itching and dryness. It is important to consult your doctor if you experience severe itching late in pregnancy, possibly accompanied by nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, or jaundice [7].

How Can Pregnancy-Related Skin Changes Be Treated?

It is possible to treat these skin changes with the help of home remedies, particularly when it comes to dry, itchy skin as well as stretch marks. In order to treat and get rid of these skin changes or rashes during pregnancy, consult your gynec.

