Birthing Ball For Pregnant Women: Benefits, How To Use, Exercises And More

To note, the birth ball can be used during pregnancy, during labour and after the birth.

The birth ball also may help improve psychological wellbeing by promoting a sense of control in body postures, coordination and balance, ensuring successful delivery of a baby without any complications.

A birth ball, also known as a swiss ball or fitball is a large ball with a diameter of 55 cm or 65 cm (almost 22 to 26 inches). The ball allows a soft surface to sit or lean on and carry out simple exercises. These exercises can help relieve the physical pain of a pregnant woman by improving their mobility, pelvic dimensions and position of the foetal. [2]

A birth ball is chosen according to maternal height. If your height is:

A birthing ball can help pregnant women in many ways. However, it depends on the personal choice whether they want to use it or not. Some of the benefits of using birth ball during pregnany include: [3]

Exercise To Do With A Birthing Ball

Birthing ball exercises have shown improved childbirth self-efficacy and reduction in labour pain, in a study. It can be one of the best prenatal preparation method related to decreased medication or analgesia and decreases pain perception during labour. [4]

Some of the best exercises to do with a birthing ball include:

1. Hula hoop

This exercise helps open the pelvic area for smooth delivery and also, position the baby's head into the pelvic area.

To do this exercise, sit on the ball, with hands on the hips and feet wide apart as your hips, keeping the knees around the 90-degree angle.

While sitting, make large circular motions with the hips in one direction keeping the back straight. Now, circle the hips from another direction.

2. Pelvic tilts

This exercise helps open and loosen the hips during labour or delivery. To do this, sit on the ball straight and place hands on the knees. Now, move your lower back gently in a back and forth position.

3. Bouncing

Sit on a ball and bounce gently for a few minutes at a time. Though the birth balls are anti-slippery, it is suggested to keep a chair or do near the bed for support. The exercise helps improve coordination and balancing ability. It also helps strengthen the legs.

4. Side to side hips

This exercise helps relieve tightness in the sides of the body. To do this, sit on the ball straight and move the hips side to side. This position may also help achieve the correct delivery position of the baby.

5. Ball lift

This exercise helps stretch the spinal cord and tome the muscles of the arm. To do this, stand with the feet apart and holding the birth ball with both hands. Lift the ball over the head by stretching the hands and then slowly bring it down.

Who Should Not Use The Birthing Ball?

For safety reason, some women are not suggested to use a birth ball. They include:

Women with multiple pregnancies.

A pregnancy complication with restricted movement.

Planned caesarean delivery

An unusual position of the baby.

Any other problems that do not suggest the use of the birth ball by medical experts.

To Conclude

A birth ball helps pregnant women in many ways in all three trimesters. However, it should be used strictly under the guidance of a medical expert or a midwife. Also, one must not totally depend on this treatment method to ease pain related to pregnancy, as it is just a secondary treatment method. Consult a medical expert if you experience pain for a longer period.