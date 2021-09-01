11 Best And Healthy Drinks For Pregnant Women Besides Herbal Teas Prenatal oi-Shivangi Karn

During pregnancy maternal consumption of foods, drinks and medications play a vital role in determining the outcomes of the pregnancy. Pregnant women, along with certain foods, often crave some refreshing and soothing drinks, and that's absolutely normal.

These drinks not only keep one staying hydrated and satiating, but also prevent some common pregnancy symptoms such as morning sickness, fatigue and constipation.

However, not all drinks are considered healthy during pregnancy as some substances found in these beverages may cause teratogenic effects on the baby when ingested by the mother during gestation. [1]

This is why it is very important to check whether the drinks you are including in your diet are nutritious or not for the baby and the mother.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best drinks which pregnant women can include in their diet. Take a look and don't forget to consume them.

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water helps maintain the body's hydration as it is a source of natural electrolytes. It also helps alleviate fatigue and tiredness which are common symptoms of pregnancy and provides energy. According to a study, coconut water helps in protecting against maternal high fat diets that can adversely programme the metabolism and cardiovascular functions of the foetus and increase the risk of obesity and heart diseases later in life. [2]

2. Lemon Water

Lemons are packed with an abundance of vitamins (especially vitamin C) and minerals that help promote the growth and development of a baby. It may help boost fetal immunity, hydrate the body, fight infections, prevent gestational diabetes and reduce events of nausea and vomiting in the mother. However, be cautious of the amount as excess lemon water can cause certain adverse symptoms like heartburn and tooth erosion. [3]

3. Fresh Fruit Juices

Some fresh fruit juices like tomato and orange juice positively affect early-life memory, cognitive development and overall neurodevelopment scores of the foetus later in life when consumed during pregnancy. This could be because exposure to tomato's lycopene and orange juice's fructose are linked to associative memory and enhancement of many cognitive factors. [4] Other juices made of watermelons, sweet lime and muskmelons are also included in the list of healthy fruit juices for pregnant women and are excellent during summertime.

4. Buttermilk

Buttermilk could be the best hydrating drink for pregnant women during summer. According to a study, buttermilk is loaded with a mixture of choline forms: phosphatidylcholine (PC) and sphingomyelin (SM). These nutrients could help in the development of the baby's brain and spinal cord and enhance the immune system of the mother and the baby. Buttermilk is also packed with vitamin B12, protein and calcium and could be consumed as a healthy snack between heavy meals. [5]

5. Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks

Some drinks containing apple cider vinegar can be tasty, refreshing, hydrating and healthy during pregnancy. It contains many vital micronutrients like malic acid, citric acid, vitamin C, vitamin B2, amino acids, calcium, sodium and potassium. They may help maintain electrolyte balance in the body and prevent morning sickness, especially during the first trimester. Apple cider vinegar drinks may also help prevent common pregnancy symptoms like high blood glucose, indigestion and constipation. [6]

6. Fruit Smoothies

The satiating effect of semi-liquid and nutrient-loaded fruit smoothies can help control appetite, improve weight management and provide abundance of nutrients to the baby and the mother. Some fruit smoothies like avocado and blackcurrant smoothies make for the best between-meal snack and may help maintain the blood pressure and regulate stress hormones. Avoid adding sugar to smoothies as it may increase glucose levels in the body and risk of gestational diabetes. [7]

7. Jaljeera Or Cumin Mixed water

Jaljeera, a drink made of cumin, ginger, mint, black pepper and black salt could be considered healthy during pregnancy. Jaljeera has a tangy and delightful flavour which is often loved by pregnant women. A study has shown that cumin is among the commonly consumed herbs during pregnancy as it may help treat abdominal pain, boosts the mood, prevents morning sickness and treats indigestion. It also helps in the milk production and section post-pregnancy. [8]

8. Milk

According to a study, milk and milk products are rich in many vital nutrients and bioactive compounds and moderate consumption of them can positively affect the fetal growth and infant birth weight in healthy populations. Milk contains nutrients like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, iodine and riboflavin that may help increase blood supply to the foetus and improve pregnancy outcomes. [9]

9. Vegetable Juices

A study has shown that increased intake of vegetables is linked to proper growth of the foetus and infant growth up to six months of age. Vegetable juices are rich in fibre, vitamin C, selenium, iron, potassium and many phytochemicals. You can add vegetables like broccoli, green peas, sweet potato, tomatoes, beetroot and many leafy greens. Remember, it is good to juice vegetables after cooking them as raw vegetables can cause certain gastrointestinal problems. [10]

10. Soymilk

Soymilk consumption during pregnancy may help improve mood, control sugar levels and prevent risk of anaemia, which are high in pregnant women. It is a good choice for women who are allergic to cow's milk or are vegans. Soymilk is rich in proteins, calcium, iron and fibre and may help benefit the child and the baby in many ways. However, it is good to consume it in a limited amount as phytoestrogen (like daidzein and genistein) may cause certain adverse effects. [11]

11. Chia Seeds Water

Chia seeds water makes for a perfect drink to treat digestive issues, increase the count of red blood cells, provide satiety and boost immunity in pregnant women. The drink is packed with nutrients like copper, zinc, niacin, calcium, magnesium, iron and phosphorus that help in the development of the baby. Chia seeds water is also simple to make. All you have to do is soak some chia seeds in water for some time and drink it to get the benefits of chia seeds. [12]