Reasons And Remedies For Back Pain During Pregnancy

Back Pain During Pregnancy While back pain in pregnancy is quite a commonplace occurrence, the degrees at which it affects those pregnant differs from woman to woman. Even if the same woman becomes pregnant multiple times, the intensity of back pain, if experienced, might not be the same in all the pregnancies. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, pregnancy-related back pain is one of the common complaints among pregnant women [2]. Lower back pain can have an adverse or negative impact upon the life of the woman suffering from it [3]. As per NCBI, lower back pain in a pregnant woman can manifest itself either as the following: •Pain in the pelvic region also referred to as "pelvic girdle pain" [PGP], and • A pain over and around the lumbar spine also called "lumbar pain" [LP]. The best course of action in cases of back pain in pregnant women is of trying to diagnose the pain as early as possible to minimize the impact on the woman's quality of life. Let us see as to what are the common causes of back pain in pregnant women.

Causes Of Back Pain During Pregnancy Various studies conducted on pregnant women have revealed a range of factors that contribute to lower back pain. These can be broadly categorized into physical and physiological changes. Physical Causes 1.Weight gain The weight gained during pregnancy exerts added pressure on the joints and muscles of the body. The additional weight also causes strain on the pelvic region as well as the lumbar area. 2. Increase in stomach size The change in the size of the abdomen or stomach also weighs down on the pelvis leading to pain in the back of pregnant women. 3. Change in the gravity centre of the body The body gravity centre changes during pregnancy, adding to the stress put on the lower back. The posture of the body adopted by the pregnant woman also has a role to play. Various studies have led to the finding that lower back pain [LBP] during pregnancy might be strongly related in general to the movements of the body, and in particular to the posture of the body [4]. 4. Physiological changes A major physiological change during pregnancy that is closely associated with pregnancy is that of the hormonal changes in the body. During pregnancy, the body goes through a lot of hormonal changes, which have been found to lead to pain and inflammation in the back [5]. Increased levels of the hormone relaxin - secreted by the placenta for causing the cervix to dilate and prepare the uterus for labour - has a direct correlation with back pain during pregnancy. It is estimated that the levels of relaxin in the body increase 10 times more than the usual during pregnancy [6].

Remedies For Back Pain During Pregnancy In a survey of 275 women before Week 12 of pregnancy, it was found that daily routine activity of pregnant women is linked to low back pain [7]. The findings of the survey suggest that low back pain in pregnant women can be managed by making changes to the basic physical movements. For example, even the simple act of changing the way of standing up can be changed to that it can reduce the weight on the body.Taking adequate rest is also highly recommended. Pregnancy is a time to take it easy, so to speak. A rule of thumb to follow when you are pregnant is that of following every instruction of your doctor. Regardless of how much advice you get, solicited or unsolicited, always keep in mind that your doctor always knows the best. Always. Never try anything just because it worked out for your friend or neighbour. No two pregnancies are the same. What worked for someone you know might not bring you the same results. Moreover, you might not even know the whole story behind your advisor's experience. While it might not be possible to completely cure cases of lower back pain in pregnant women, it can be adequately reduced to a certain extent. Early identification and treatment are essential. Differentiating between pelvic girdle pain and lumbar pain is important as the treatment differs accordingly [8].

Treatment Of Low Back Pain In Pregnant Women Treatment of low back pain in pregnant women revolves around certain common measures, which include [9]: Yoga

Massage

Relaxation

Exercise

Nerve stimulation

Pharmacological treatment

Acupuncture

Physiotherapy

Stabilization belts The above-mentioned are part of the general treatment recommended in most cases of pregnancy. Serious cases - such as those involving disc herniation, for instance - require more vigorous treatment.