5 Questions To Ask At Your First OB Appointment

You're pregnant (pops champagne)! You probably are on the seventh heaven right now, or maybe haven't even completely digested the fact that this has finally happened, or experience a little of both. Whatever the case be, we got your back.
During this journey, there will be times when you would want to cry tears of joy and other times have mental breakdowns out of sheer stress. But we can promise you one thing - this emotional rollercoaster is going to be all worth it in the end. When you see the face of your precious for the very first time.
You probably have a million questions that are lingering on your mind right now. While it's alright that you've already turned to your loyal best friend - Google, it's important you confide in your obstetrician during these 40 weeks.
While you wait for your first OB appointment, you're going to be filled with excitement with a dash of anxiety. The first ultrasound, the first heartbeat, you could literally do anything to have the first glimpse of your precious. These few weeks are going to be filled with a lot of firsts that you'll look back at and cry tears of joy when you're older.
Here's a list of questions that should be in your checklist when you first visit your OB.
1. How Much Do I Need To Put On?
This is something all to-be mothers wonder about once they find out they're pregnant. While Dr Google can help you get a basic idea, the best person to answer this would be your OB who knows you.
2. Can I Exercise?
If you've been a fitness freak all your life and are worried that you'd have to give up on gym now that you're pregnant, here's something that can surprise you - exercising is not only safe for you and your baby but is also beneficial! Although you'll have to say bye to your favourite gym buddy - weights, you can stick to some exercises and stretches that are healthy and prepare your body to make delivery more comfortable!
3. Where Can I Contact For Emergency And Non-emergency Questions?
As your baby isn't aware of the doctor's working-hours, there might be issues that might occur at odd hours, during which you might need to see your doctor ASAP. Generally, hospitals give you an emergency helpline number where you can reach a nurse 24*7. Having a professional you can reach out to during such situations, can help avoid panic and strain on you and your baby.
4. What Are The Changes To Be Made In My Diet And Lifestyle?
There are some lifestyle changes to be made to make sure you have a healthy baby. Like waving goodbye to alcohol and welcoming a smoke-free life. Coming to food habits, list of foods you've believed to be healthy all your life might, in turn, be harmful to your baby if consumed during pregnancy. This not so obvious list of foods to avoid during your pregnancy can be given by your doctor, along with an explanation that can help avoid drooling the next time you see them.
5. Are Over The Counter Medicines Safe?
A medicine you've always depended on to cure a simple headache, can turn out to be harmful to your baby. Hence, it is important for you to discuss each and literally every medicine you intake with your doctor. Your doctor might replace them with the ones that work for you without harming your precious.
While these should be your top 5, it's important you discuss all your thoughts and doubts. Pregnancy can take a toll on your memory to keep a pen and a notepad handy and note down all questions that cross your mind. A little prep before your first appointment would make sure you don't lose out on any of the questions.
