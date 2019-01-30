5 Questions To Ask At Your First OB Appointment

You're pregnant (pops champagne)! You probably are on the seventh heaven right now, or maybe haven't even completely digested the fact that this has finally happened, or experience a little of both. Whatever the case be, we got your back.

During this journey, there will be times when you would want to cry tears of joy and other times have mental breakdowns out of sheer stress. But we can promise you one thing - this emotional rollercoaster is going to be all worth it in the end. When you see the face of your precious for the very first time.

You probably have a million questions that are lingering on your mind right now. While it's alright that you've already turned to your loyal best friend - Google, it's important you confide in your obstetrician during these 40 weeks.

While you wait for your first OB appointment, you're going to be filled with excitement with a dash of anxiety. The first ultrasound, the first heartbeat, you could literally do anything to have the first glimpse of your precious. These few weeks are going to be filled with a lot of firsts that you'll look back at and cry tears of joy when you're older.

Here's a list of questions that should be in your checklist when you first visit your OB.