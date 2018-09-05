What Causes Varicose Veins During Pregnancy and How to prevent It

Pregnancy is a period where a woman's body undergoes a sea of changes. With these changes, comes a sea of complications as well. To make things worse, every woman's pregnancy widely differs from another woman's. So, there is no sure shot way of knowing whether whatever you may be going through is normal or not. In cases like these, we are here to help.

We at Boldsky, bring an array of articles that help you with as much wide and accurate information as possible, in order to make your ordeal easier. In this article, we will be discussing yet another problem faced by women during pregnancy: varicose veins.

It often happens that women may suffer from various problems during their pregnancy, which they may have never faced before in their lifetime. If you are the one who has heard of varicose veins but probably never suffered from it until your pregnancy, this article will provide you with information regarding the causes of varicose veins during pregnancy and how to prevent it.

What Are Varicose Veins?

In order to understand varicose veins, let us briefly look into the functions of veins in particular. The veins in our body are the blood vessels that are responsible for the blood flow from different parts of the body to our heart.

When there is excess pressure on these veins, they enlarge and may bulge out of the skin's surface, which may give them a bluish or purple colour. This condition is commonly known as varicose veins and majorly affects the veins in the legs and feet.

Varicose veins provide mild discomfort but are mainly abhorred by us as they are unsightly. During pregnancy, there is an increase in blood flow to the heart. However, the rate of blood flowing from our legs and pelvis decreases. This puts undue pressure on the veins, causing it to swell.