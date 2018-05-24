Things That May Seem Scary During Pregnancy, But Are Perfectly Normal

If you are pregnant, you will always encounter people who tell you to relax and not worry about anything. This is easier said than done. Pregnancy is synonymous with worry and tensions.

A new mother constantly worries if her baby is doing well within her and if the baby is healthy.

She also worries about getting everything ready for when the baby finally arrives.

All the strange and weird things that happen to your body will keep you on your toes and your fingers ready to dial the doctor. "Is this normal?" is going to be the words that you think the most.

The fact remains that you should be cautious and careful when it is the question of you and your baby's health. Asking questions is a good thing. You do not have to think twice to call your doctor, if you are sure that something is out of place.

Today, we will be talking about a few things that may cause concern when you are expecting. These things, though scary, are perfectly normal to happen during pregnancy.

Read on to know more. It will help you relax better and turn your focus on the real issues you may have to deal with while being pregnant.

Cramping

Cramps that feel similar to those you may have during periods may freak you out. But the truth is that some amount of cramping is very normal when you are pregnant, especially in the first 3 months. These cramps happen because the uterus suddenly has to deal with a huge amount of fluids accumulating in it. The added weight of your fetus too can contribute to the cramps.

When to worry: If you have cramps that happen only on one side of the body or if you bleed along with the cramps, make sure you talk to your doctor. Cramping late into the pregnancy should be worrisome too.

Skin Problems

The body plays host to a plethora of hormones when you become pregnant. It is only natural that skin, the largest organ of your body, is affected too. You may have eczema-like condition during the first trimester. Your skin may become very itchy.

It can also develop melanin patches. It is all normal and disappears within a few months after birth. You doctor will give you a cream or a lotion to help with the itching.

When to worry: Worry if the itching is intensely severe and happens all over the body. That can be due to a condition known as obstetric cholestasis. Talk to your doctor immediately.

Practice Contractions

Braxton hicks contractions are a way for the uterus to practice real contraction when the time of delivery comes. It can be quite disturbing, especially if you are a first-time mother. These can start once the pregnancy is 28 weeks old. You can practice rhythmic breathing, changing your position and taking a trip to the loo.

When to worry: If the contractions are at regular intervals, you should notify the doctor immediately.

Migraines

It is seen that many women develop migraines when pregnant. The development of migraines has been linked to the hormones that are surging in you during pregnancy.

You might have more migraines or have more severe ones if you were a coffee drinker who quit due to pregnancy. The thing to remember is that the migraines will come to pass once you deliver your baby or a few months after that.

When to worry: Migraines that come together with dizziness during the 2nd or 3rd trimester should be a reason for worry, as these may be indicative of preeclampsia.

Spider Veins On The Cheeks

While pregnancy is often the reason of pregnancy glow and luxurious hair, it is also the cause of spider veins. These are also called naevi and can appear on the face.

This happen because you have a lot more blood cruising through the veins. The increased pressure can cause the capillaries to burst. These will cause visible lines or networks of veins on your skin.

If you are struggling to avoid spider veins, you must avoid extremities of temperature, as too much heat or cold can cause them to worsen. The spider veins will disappear once the baby is delivered.

Leakage Of Fluids

The growing uterus puts a lot of pressure on the urinary bladder. It is therefore very normal for some of it to leak. When pregnant, the mother-to-be is constantly on the lookout for wetness, which could indicate the start of labour.

But the truth is that many a times, it is just pee and it is very normal to leak pee later into the pregnancy.

When to worry: If the wetness seems too much or seems to be of a different consistency than that of regular pee, you may need to talk to the doctor to make sure that you are not leaking the amniotic fluid.

Bleeding Nipples

You might just freak out if you see that your nipples are bleeding during pregnancy. Pregnancy causes the mammary glands in your breasts to mature and get ready for breastfeeding when your baby arrives.

This increased activity can cause your nipple to leak clear fluids, pre-milk and also blood. Rest assured, as all these only indicate that your body is ready to nourish your baby when the time comes.

When to worry: Talk to the doctor if your breasts hurt a lot or are bleeding more than a few drops at a time.