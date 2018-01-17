The Role Of Placenta In Fetal Growth

When the baby grows in your womb, there are 3 main things that act as a life support for your fetus namely - the placenta, the amniotic sac (which is filled with the amniotic fluid) and the umbilical cord that connects the two. The disruption or damage to any of these parts can prove to be fatal for your unborn baby.

The Placenta

The placenta serves as a medium that helps in extracting nutrition from the mother and providing it to the growing fetus. It is a disc shaped or pancake shaped fleshy organ that is attached to the walls of the uterus. It is then connected to the fetus by the means of an umbilical cord.

The functions of the placenta are many. From the transport of nutrition to the fetus - to the production of the hormones like hCG, progesterone and estrogen, the placenta plays a very important part in the growth of your baby when still inside your womb.

When the baby is born, this placenta is expelled by the body in a process which is known as the after-birth.

Today, we shall talk about the various functions of the placenta. We shall also take a look at the problems that arise due to the placental defects or anomalies. So, read on to know more.

Facts That You Should Know About The Placenta

Placenta Does Not Have Any Nerves Or Nerve Cells

The placenta has no nerve cells to call its own. It is not connected to the nervous system of the mother or baby. Due to this reason, all the functions performed by the placenta are independent of any control of the brain and the spinal cord.

Placenta Sees An Immense Amount Of Blood Transport

It is said that while the placenta exchanges nutrition from the mother to the baby, more than 568 mL of blood is pumped into the placenta every minute.

Placenta Contributes In The Breakdown Of Food

It is commonly believed that the food that the mother eats is directly transported to the baby. Contrary to the popular belief, the food is first digested in the digestive system of the mother. The nutrition is then transported to the placenta via blood vessels. The placenta then breaks the food down into nutrients and protein that is capable of crossing the placental barrier.

The Baby Does Not Breathe In The Amniotic Fluid

Another common belief is that a baby breaths in the amniotic fluid to receive oxygen in a method similar to the fish breathing through its gills. This is just a misconception. It is true that the baby may inhale or swallow amniotic fluid when in the womb. This helps in familiarizing the baby with breathing when it is born; but it is not how the baby receives oxygen. Oxygen is received by the baby through the blood circulation passed through the placenta.

Functions Of The Placenta