Natural Ways To Induce Labor At Home

As beautiful as the period of pregnancy is, the joy of meeting the child is something that surpasses it all. It is only at the end of a pregnancy that an expectant mother will be able to meet the child whom she had nurtured for the past nine months.

Separating the period of pregnancy and that of the child coming to earth is that of labor. It is during labor that the baby is pushed out of the mother's body. Although this might be a little painful for the mother, the fact is that this is one of the most miraculous processes.

Now, the exact point at which labor starts varies from woman to woman. Even for the same woman it might differ from one pregnancy to the other. Now, when the time is right the mother may not want to carry her child any further. Doing that may prove to be dangerous for both the mother and the unborn child.

In such cases, most gynecologists recommend inducing labor. While there are a number of medical ways to do so, it is always better if the same can be achieved in a natural way. This article talks about different ways by which one can induce labor.

Here are the 7 natural ways to induce labor

Nipple Stimulation

Acupuncture

Acupressure

Exercise

Sex

Basil

Dates

Pineapple

1. Nipple Stimulation

The hormone that is responsible for the ejection of breast milk is the same one that brings about contraction of the uterus. This hormone is known as oxytocin. This is the same hormone that can be triggered by nipple stimulation. Thus, if you want to induce labor, an efficient way would be by playing with your nipples.

This act can be done by you yourself or you may ask your partner to help you with the same. Alternatively, if you have purchased a breast milk pumping machine, you can use the same for stimulating your nipples and thereby initiating the process of labor.

2. Acupuncture

This is one of the most comfortable ways of inducing labor and does not require much effort on the part of the mother. Medically, acupuncture facilitates the release of oxytocin in the body. This is one hormone that is known to induce labor in women who are overdue.

However, it is advisable that you resort to this only if you are absolutely certain that you have carried your baby to full term and are overdue. Also, make sure that you get it done in an authorized place and the person conducting the procedure knows what he or she is doing.

3. Acupressure

Most people confuse the acts of acupressure and acupuncture when, in reality, the two are in no way related. While, acupressure is an excellent way to induce labor in pregnant women, it does not work in the case of all women. However, it might be wise to try out this method.

Even if it does not induce labor, it will definitely ease your various aches and pains. In this advanced stage of pregnancy, any form of pain reduction is advisable for you.

4. Exercise

During exercise, the heart rate of any individual goes up. With an increase in the heart rate, the chances of an expectant mother going into labor also increases. Thus, this is one of the safest ways to induce labor. However, while doing this make sure that you do not over stress the body. This will make you feel exhausted and you might not have enough energy to sustain childbirth.

Hence, while exercising, it is advisable for you to stick to simpler forms of exercise like walking or mopping the floor. Do not go for heavy aerobics or swimming at this advanced stage of pregnancy.

5. Sex

Although this might not be the stage of life when you feel the greatest desire for sex, the fact is that having some sort of sexual intercourse will actually aid the process of labor. Medically, it has been proven that having sex promotes uterine contractions and thereby initiates the process of labor.

It is important for you to realise that it is absolutely safe to have sex even in the advanced stages of pregnancy. Doing this will not cause any harm to your baby. However, it is not advisable for you to indulge in any type of sexual activity after your water has broken. This, in some cases, may cause infections.

6. Basil

This is a herb that is familiar to all of us. Other than its usual medical benefits, basil is an excellent emmenagogue. Consumption of basil ensures better flow of blood to the uterus. What this means is that, including the same in your diet will actually aid in stimulating menstruation.

The stimulation of menstruation will in turn pave the way for your body to take to labor. However, while consuming basil at this stage, make sure that you include it in your food as one of the ingredients and not consume it raw.

7. Dates

This is one of the tastiest ways to induce labor. Here all that you have to do is make it a practice of consuming three dates two to three times a day. The consumption of this tasty dry fruit will ensure that your body prepares itself to welcome the new guest into the world. This method is so effective that in many cultures of the world consumption of dates by overdue women is a well-accepted custom.

8. Pineapple

This fruit is rich in the enzyme bromelain. Bromelain is known to induce labor by stimulating the cervix. Another effect of bromelain is that it acts on the stomach walls and tightens them. This muscle act in turn fosters contractions which signify the begining of labor. In order to make the most of this particular measure, make sure that you choose pineapples that are fresh.

Remember, that the juicier the pineapple that you consume, the higher will be the bromelain content in it and subsequently higher will be your chances of going into labor. Make sure that you consume this fruit only in moderate quantities. Over consumption of the same may trigger acidity.