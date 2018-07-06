How To Treat Fungal Infection During Pregnancy

One of the worst experiences during pregnancy is contracting fungal infection. The reason is it can be bothersome, painful and sometimes it can be really stubborn. Some of the signs of fungal infection are redness, swelling, itching, burning and a thick white-coloured discharge.

Whatever might be the reason, fungal infection is annoying for both you and your baby, so make sure you treat it before your delivery, otherwise your baby will also be affected by it. Below are the best ways to treat fungal infection during your pregnancy:

Natural Remedies To Deal With Fungal Infection During Pregnancy

Chamomile

Garlic

Yogurt

Apple Cider Vinegar

Coconut Oil

Reduce Sugar Consumption

Other Treatments For Fungal Infection

Chamomile

Chamomile is supposed to have the quality to slay the overgrowth of candida. It is completely safe in your pregnancy and it also has a very soothing effect. You can take chamomile supplements or you may even gobble down a cup of chamomile tea. This is one of the most effective natural remedies to treat fungal infection at home during your pregnancy.

Garlic

Garlic is not only admired as a delectable spice, it has also been very popular because of its medicinal properties. Garlic is used to treat fungal infection because of its antifungal properties. Garlic being a natural infection fighter not only helps to strengthen your immune system, it also kills the candida and slows down its growth.

As soon as you notice the very first sign of fungal infection, just take a clove of garlic, peel it and slowly insert it into your infected vagina. You can do it at night and remove it in the morning. This way you will be able to kill your fungal infection if it is in its early stage. Repeat it for a maximum of 1-2 nights. Taking garlic supplements is also a good alternative for those who hate the smell of raw garlic.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains a bacterium called lactobacillus acidophilus. This bacterium helps in treating fungal infection naturally. You can consume loads of yogurt during your pregnancy to keep fungal infection at bay. Another method is to take a small amount of yogurt in a tampon and put in your vagina. Some women also take yogurt in a syringe and press it into their vaginas.

The best and safe method during pregnancy is to make thin popsicles with yogurt which you can easily insert into your vagina. These frozen popsicles will soothe your vagina and relieve your swelling and irritation caused by the fungal infection. Always make sure to use the unsweetened and plain yogurt and not the flavoured one. The sweetened yogurts will increase your swelling and fungal infection.

Apple Cider Vinegar

If you are suffering from a persistent fungal infection, then apple cider vinegar can be the best treatment. Apple cider is an anti-fungal, anti-bacterial as well as anti-viral agent which acts as a sponge and sucks out the toxins and germs from the adjacent tissues. Apple cider also has the property to stimulate acetolysis in which all the toxins break down and make it harmless.

Take a small peri bottle and load it with two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Fill the remaining bottle with filtered water. Keep this bottle in your bathroom. After wiping the infected area, spray this vinegar solution outside your vagina. Let the area dry completely. Repeat this for a minimum of one to two weeks till the symptoms subside.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, caprylic acid and capric acid; all these are (medium chain) fatty acids which are known for their antifungal properties. These fatty acids pierce your cell membranes and then they are taken up by a not-so-beneficial organism; thereafter, they further pierce the cell membrane and make the cell weaker and just collapse. After that the white blood cells gorge on the waste stuff.

Thus, whenever you want to treat your fungal infection during your pregnancy, the best natural way is to use coconut oil to cook your food. Another alternative is to pop capsules of caprylic acid. However, always consult your doctor before using any kind of medication during your pregnancy.

Reduce Sugar Consumption

Try to cut down your sugar intake in order to treat fungal infection naturally. When you consume sugary stuff you are inviting the candida to breed. Thus, you need to reduce your sugar intake to get rid of your fungal infection.

Other Treatments For Fungal Infection

You might be having a great stock of medications at home to treat fungal infections. However, it is advised not to take them during your pregnancy. Always consult your doctor before popping those pills because some of them are not at all recommended during your pregnancy.

Don't go for the short-term treatments to treat fungal infections as they won't be that much effective while you are pregnant. Your doctor will most probably prescribe you a 7-day treatment. Make sure to consume the entire dose as leaving the treatment (or medications) at an early stage can trigger the build-up of fungus. As a result, your fungal infection can recur.

Your doctor may also prescribe a topical cream which you need to apply inside your vagina at night before retiring to bed. The cream will be able to treat your infection all through the night while you are sleeping. Make sure to wear a panty liner to prevent the medication leakage.

Mild symptoms can also be treated with the application of ice packs around the perineum. For an instant soothing relief just lie down in a cool bath tub and soak in cold water.

Thus, with the combination of medications and natural remedies you will easily be able to get rid of fungal infection pretty soon and have a safe pregnancy all the way.