How To Manage Carpal Tunnel Syndrome During Pregnancy?

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is one of the commonly occurring medical conditions diagnosed during pregnancy and can be prevented as well as treated, if proper care is taken. This article would provide more insight into it.

It is imperative for a pregnant woman to be careful and conscious of her diet, habits, lifestyle and environment around her, in the interest of her own health as well as the health of her foetus. If you are a pregnant woman, please read on to find out more about the effects of carpal tunnel syndrome on pregnancies.

What Is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by the compression of the median nerve, as it travels through the wrist. It causes pain, tingling sensation and even numbness in the hands (including most fingers) and arms. Usually the symptoms may start to show gradually and mostly during the night time. The patient may experience weakness while gripping things, and this could turn more severe over a period of time.

Majorly, the risk factors for carpal tunnel syndrome could be repetitive or continuous wrist-work, rheumatoid arthritis, obesity and pregnancy. Hypothyroidism is tentatively known to add to the risk, just like diabetes.

People engaged in desk jobs, especially in computer-related work, or any other profession such as working on vibrating tools that may require a strong grip, are the ones who are most prone to carpal tunnel syndrome. It is diagnosed and treated as per the symptoms and signs shown by the patient.