How Much Water To Drink A Day While Pregnant?

Water is a universal solvent and is an essential component of life on earth. Without it, there can be no life. Indeed, a normal human being needs a certain amount of water in his or her body in order to function normally.

Now when the person in question is sustaining another human being within her, the magnitude and importance of water consumption increases by leaps and bounds. This article brings to you all that you need to know about drinking water during your pregnancy and the consequences of not doing the same.

1. Quantity Of Water Required Daily

2. What Happens If A Pregnant Woman Does Not Drink Enough Water?

3. Dehydration And Its Impact On The Baby

4. What Are The Other Fluids That A Pregnant Woman Can Drink?

5. What Happens If You Drink Too Much Water?

The age-old idea of having to eat more when you are carrying holds good even today. However, this extends to more than the mere solid food consumption. Doctors recommend that a pregnant woman should consume about 2.3 litres of fluid every day. This would come down to approximately 10 cups o the same.

Now please note that while water forms an essential part of the fluid intake, it is not the only source of the same. There are certain other fluids that a pregnant woman must incorporate as a part of her daily diet in order to ensure sufficient health benefits for herself and her unborn baby.

If a pregnant woman does not drink enough water, the same can cause a magnanimous impact on herself and her unborn child. Some of these cannot be undone despite the best of efforts on our part.

Overheats the body

When a pregnant woman does not drink enough water it becomes really difficult for her to regulate the heat that is produced in the body. Naturally, the heat that is produced in the body of a pregnant woman is more than that produced in a normal body. As a result, if the same is not regulated properly, the woman becomes prone to things like overheating. If this happens in the first trimester, it can lead to neural tube defects and sometimes miscarriage.

Breast milk production is affected

Lack of water consumption during pregnancy affects a woman's milk production ability. In the extreme conditions, this might lead to a situation wherein the mother's body does not produce enough milk to be able to provide healthy nutrition to the newborn child. In order to avoid such a thing from happening to make sure that you consume your daily recommended dosage of water.

Concentrated urine

Drinking less water makes the urine more concentrated than what you will like it to be. This not just raises the risk of infections but if the same goes on till the last trimester, it can trigger contractions. These contractions are what bring about preterm labour.

More than the mother, dehydration has an adverse impact on the baby. What happens here is that the chances of birth defects increase manifold. The first major impact of this is the fact that the amniotic fluid level in the body comes down. As most of us are well aware it is the amniotic fluid that forms a protective covering and defends the body against a host of external conditions. Reduction of its volume will naturally have a negative impact on the body. Other than that there is a higher risk of developing conditions like neural tube defects which may even trigger conditions like that of preterm labour.

Most people are aware of the fact that a pregnant woman must not consume any form of alcoholic beverages. However, the fact is that there are a host of other fluids that must be consumed by her in order to meet her daily dose of nutrition.

Fresh fruit juice

Fresh fruit juice is rich in vitamins and that is an essential requirement for a pregnant woman. Make sure that you consume only fresh fruit juice and not fruit-flavoured drinks during this period as the latter contains too much of sugar and the same may not be good for you and your unborn baby.

Milk

This fluid is loaded with the goodness of proteins and calcium and is highly recommended for pregnant women. Make sure that you consume at least one cup of milk on a daily basis. For women who are lactose intolerant, calcium enriched soy rink is also a viable option.

Soups and broths

Consuming a cup of soup or broth on a daily basis in order to meet your daily fluid requirements is not a bad idea either.

Having established the importance of drinking water during pregnancy, it is important to realize that there is no definite limit to a pregnant woman's water drinking abilities. Drinking too much water will not result in an increase in the amniotic fluid that is surrounding the baby.

In fact, contrary to popular beliefs, this will not even lead to things like swollen genitals or other such conditions that are physically painful for the mother. Drinking of water is, in fact, one of the healthiest things that a pregnant woman can go for. If you realize that you are drinking more than the average recommended dosage, there is no reason for you to be alarmed of the same. This will not lead to water retention or become a hindrance to your path of a safe and healthy delivery.

Now that you know about the importance of drinking this magical solution for the prime health and well being of your little one, make sure you pick up the glass and meet your daily recommendation of the same. Understand that this small act of yours, when performed on a daily basis, will go a long way in ensuring a long and healthy life for you and your baby.