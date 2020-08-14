Self-care Tips After Miscarriage: 8 Guidelines To Physical And Emotional Recovery Postnatal oi-Neha Ghosh

The physical and emotional ordeal that a woman goes through after a miscarriage can be very difficult. You may experience a rush of emotions and feelings like being sad, depressed, angry and resentful. Adding on, you may be dealing with intense cramping and pain after a miscarriage. Altogether, this can be very difficult to deal with.

Studies have shown that most women will have depression or grief or both and some women may experience sadness which may last up to one year after miscarriage. Also, anger, guilt, post-traumatic stress and anxiety about getting pregnant again in future are also seen in some women [1], [2].

It is very normal to experience these feelings after a miscarriage. But, it is also important to come to terms with your pregnancy loss and understand that it's not your fault. This will make it easier for you to cope with your emotions and help heal yourself both physically and emotionally.

Here are some self-care tips on how to take care of yourself both physically and emotionally after a miscarriage.

Physical Recovery After Miscarriage Here are some self-care tips for physical recovery. 1. Take adequate rest Resting your body is the first important step to physical recovery because you may feel tired after all the traumatising experience that you have gone through. So, take as much rest you can, especially during the first 24 hours. Also, due to miscarriage, you will experience light spotting and it may progress to heavier vaginal bleeding with clots. This will lower your physical stamina for a few days so you need to give your body enough rest. Miscarriage: Causes, Symptoms Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention 2. Check your temperature After a miscarriage, monitor your body temperature for the next five days. If your body temperature is above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, consult your doctor right away. 3. Ensure proper vaginal hygiene You may have light to heavy bleeding after a miscarriage so use sanitary pads for the first 24 hours and change them at least every four to six hours [3]. Also, bathe once a day and avoid douching your vagina to prevent infection. 10 Tips To Keep Your Vagina Healthy 4. Maintain a healthy diet After a miscarriage, it is important to eat a nutritious diet that consists of healthy foods rich in essential vitamins and minerals that will provide your body with essential nutrients and more energy. Also, drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. However, you can ask your doctor what foods you should include in your diet after miscarriage. 5. Avoid sex Give your body some time to heal before you have sexual intercourse. Your doctor will most likely advise you to avoid having sex for a period of time until your bleeding stops. If you want to conceive again, ask your doctor how long do you have to wait for another pregnancy after a miscarriage [4]. Emotional Recovery After Miscarriage Here are some self-care tips for emotional recovery. 1. Acknowledge your feelings It is normal to feel sad and distressed as it is a healthy part of the grieving process. You may also feel guilty and blame yourself that may extend the grieving process, especially if you were uncertain about the pregnancy or you may think that you have done something wrong like smoking or jogging during pregnancy [5]. Recognise that you couldn't have changed the outcome and try to move past it and if you are experiencing persistent sadness and grief for the loss of your baby, talk to your partner or a family member to help you overcome this. Did You Know Eating Papaya, Aloe Vera And Pineapple Can Cause Miscarriage in Early Pregnancy? 2. Express yourself Express everything that you are feeling to your partner as this may help you feel better. Both you and your partner have been through a traumatic event and you both may find it helpful to find different ways to express your feelings. This is the time when you and your partner should be emotionally supporting each other. 3. Do meditation and yoga Try doing meditation to calm your mind and relieve stress, depression or anxiety. A study has shown that occupation-based residential retreat activities such as yoga and guided meditation can assist in improving a mother's mental health after pregnancy loss. Meditation and yoga have been shown to promote self-compassion [6]. To Conclude… Many women will react differently after a miscarriage, some may feel the loss very strongly than others. Having a range of emotions such as sadness, anger, depression and disappointment is common but you need to get past this. Your feelings about your pregnancy loss will change with time. You just need to give time for yourself to heal both physically and emotionally.