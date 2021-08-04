World Breastfeeding Week 2021: Can Diabetes Affect Breastfeeding?

Can Diabetes Affect Breastfeeding?

Mother's own milk is the foremost choice for providing nutrition to newborns. Diabetes may cause possible effects on the mammary gland and breast milk composition, and lead to problems in breastfeeding. However, many studies say that diabetes could affect the process of breastfeeding to some extent, but cannot totally prevent diabetic mothers from breastfeeding their children.

Some of the ways in which diabetes affect breastfeeding include:

1. Risk of overweight

According to a study, higher consumption of breast milk by newborns during the first week, from diabetic mothers, can increase the risk of being overweight by twofold by the age of 2. Being at increased risk of overweightedness by the age of 2, may put the infant at the risk of other chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

The findings in the study were however limited as the total volume of diabetic breastmilk in the first week and severity of diabetes in mothers were not reported. [2]

2. Low milk supply

A study has shown that low milk supply is associated with those breastfeeding women who had diabetes during pregnancy (either gestational diabetes or pre-existing type 1 or 2 diabetes), compared to women with nipple or latch problems.

The condition was referred to as ‘suppressed lactation' and is mainly caused due to insulin dysregulation that contributes to difficulties in milk production and mammary growth during pregnancy. [3]

3. Delayed milk supply

Delayed milk supply is also among the common problems in diabetic mothers. Women with pre-existing diabetes are more likely to experience delayed lactogenesis or milk production, says a study. The delayed milk production is related to insulin resistance and disturbed blood glucose in the body.

The study adds that women with gestational diabetes face problems in expressing milk during the first two days of lactation. The risk factors for delay in milk production may also be due to maternal obesity, prematurity and primiparity, including diabetes. [4]

4. Problems in suckling reflex

Some studies say that diabetes during delivery can cause babies to be born prematurely and with certain perinatal complications such as suckling problems. This can make the feeding complicated as premature babies may get tired very quickly and suck only a small amount of milk from the breast, leading to a deficiency of nutrients in their bodies. [5]

Also, these babies may require feeding formulas along with breast milk, which may increase the risk of certain metabolic problems, compared to children who only intake breast milk.

