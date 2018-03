Why Is Breastfeeding Important For You And Your Baby?

Grihalakshmi is a popular Malayalam magazine. Gilu Joseph, a poet, actor and model, was featured on the cover of this issue for the International Women's Day. Soon, criticism followed from all over, including Riya Seles, a journalist, who criticized saying it was a cheap publicity stunt.

The magazine cover features a woman model breastfeeding a child.

Putting all the speculations to rest, we will discuss about the importance of breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding, also known as nursing, is one of the most natural processes. It is a beautiful and intimate process of feeding babies and young children with milk from a woman's breast.

The World Health Organisation and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend breast milk as the greatest thing a mother can give to her child. Also, it is very essential to breast-feed your child during the first 6 months that will have a long-lasting effect on your baby's health and development.

In this article, we will be discussing about breastfeeding.

Things To Know About Breastfeeding

1. Breast Milk Is Healthy

Breast milk is considered healthy because it contains antibodies that can fight illnesses and germs which attack a breastfed baby. Due to this, the breastfed babies get fewer colds, sinus and ear infections. They also have fewer chances of diarrhoea and constipation.