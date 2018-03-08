International Women’s Day: Here Are A Few Tips For Moms To Create A Perfect Work-Life Balance

1) Hire A Domestic Help:

This, according to us, is the foremost requirement of working mothers. A great domestic help will not just take off the load of daily chores for you, they will also help you spend some quality time with your family. Trust us, the last thing you want to do after coming back from a hard day of work is to find a pile of dishes and clothes waiting for you.

2) Have A No-work Policy At Home:

Make it clear to your colleagues and boss at work that you will not entertain work e-mails or answer calls until and unless it is the matter of life and death! The time at home should be spent by helping your kids with their home work or asking them how their day went.

3) Set Priorities:

The first waking minute of your day should be spent by setting up your priorities for the day and following it at work. Important tasks should be done in the first half of the day. This way, you can actually wind up your work before time and head home.

4) Try To Live Nearer To Work:

This tip is very important for working mothers in metro cities, as traffic can be a major time-consuming thing. Living closer to your work place can have many benefits. Can you imagine that people spend almost 3-4 hours every day just travelling to and fro? But we working mothers haven't got that kind of a time. Staying closer to work will save you some valuable time, which is just enough to bring a big smile on your kid's face. Also, you are closer to reach home in case of emergencies.

5) Plan Your Leaves Ahead:

Every job pays for a certain amount of leaves per employee. School nowadays hand out a yearly planner beforehand. See the connection? You can easily plan your leaves according to your child's school planner, so that you never miss their annual day or the very important science fair.

6) Divide Responsibilities Between Your Partner And You:

It is all about supporting each other and understanding. Dividing responsibilities between your partner and you will ease both of your work load. Things will get done faster and you will also have more time for each other. A win-win for both.

7) Indulge In Stress-busting Activities Often:

Working mothers would go under a lot of stress on a daily basis. This stress can build-up over time and cause health problems. Therefore, it is very important to address the issue. Taking up an activity, which relieves your stress such as reading a book or meditation will help you unwind and relax. Doing these over the weekend where your partner can look after the kids will help you energise for another gruelling week ahead.

8) Enrol Your Children In Some Hobby Classes:

Instead of asking neighbours to help out or letting them stay at their friend's, enrolling your child in hobby classes will keep them occupied. This will give you extra time for the other things and will also keep them away from harm.

9) Do Not Obsess Over Lost Things:

If you are not able to do a certain task, it is okay to let it go without feeling guilty. It is important to understand your limits and capabilities and not fret over small issues.

10) Wake Up Early:

It is important to get sufficient amounts of shut eye for you to function normally every morning. But how is it possible if you wake up early? The trick is to wind up your day as early as possible. Make sure the kids are tucked in bed at least by 9 every night and you by 10. This will let you wake up early and trust us when we say that early morning is the most productive time of the day.

We women are naturally equipped to deal with complicated stuff easily. But if you find things to be overwhelming, do not feel guilty to step back and take a break to unwind.

Also, it is common for working women to feel guilty of not giving enough time to things. Do remember that you are making the best of efforts. Do not let other's opinions matter to you at all. Feel empowered in everything that you do.

Happy International Women's Day to all the wonderfully amazing women out there!