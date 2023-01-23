Why Kids Need To Socialise? Does It Improve Their Communication Skills? Kids oi-Amritha K

The development of your baby's social skills is closely connected to their overall development, so it's important to start socialising with other children at a young age. In simple terms, socialising is interacting with other people.

Developing social skills and forming connections at a young age is important because they are impactful at all stages of your child's life [1].

Socialisation has a significant impact on a child's mental, physical, and emotional health. For example, a study found that children left alone for an extended period of time may become anxious and avoidant later in life.

In this article, we will look at the benefits and importance of socialisation for kids.

Importance Of Socialisation In Early Childhood

1. Improves the ability to communicate effectively

Developing a variety of communication skills will assist your child as they transition into different stages of their lives, including beginning child care, attending school, or participating in sports [2].

By socialising, kids are able to communicate with people outside their immediate family and will gain a better understanding of risk-taking, social cues, listening, and understanding others. Additionally, it is important to note that communication skills include both verbal and non-verbal communication, including chattiness, showing interest, and hand gestures.

2. Builds empathy

As well as introducing your child to fresh ideas, thoughts, and unique perspectives, socialising also assists them in developing empathy. Empathy is a necessary quality for children to develop since it enables them to show kindness and care for others. As previously mentioned, socialisation involves not only talking, but also listening, watching, and responding [3].

3. Create positive relationships

To help your child make friends, socialising is the most important step. The importance of friendship can be attributed to many factors, including the development of your child's vocabulary, the establishment of connections that facilitate different thinking, and the formation of lifelong memories that your child and you will treasure.

When your child enters a crucial stage in their life, such as starting school, playing sports/extracurricular activities, friends serve as a network outside of the immediate family that can provide assistance and support.

4. Promotes the habit of sharing

Socialising teaches children how to share and reduces their egocentrism. Young children, especially those who are first or only children, are prone to being egocentric because the world revolves around what they can see rather than what they cannot see or can imagine in their minds.

During socialisation, children are encouraged to interact with others and share resources and knowledge. It is through sharing their experiences, stories and resources that children begin to understand the concept of others, which will be beneficial for their logical and creative thinking in later life [4].

In addition, sharing and socialising are important for children to develop friendships, which in turn are important for a child's emotional and mental development.

5. Builds confidence and independence

The ability to socialize allows children to develop skills that will assist them in becoming confident and autonomous in the future. Through social interaction, children will develop their self-esteem and build resilience toward the unknown, which will in turn create connections that make new social interactions less intimidating [5].

Ways To Improve Your Child's Social Skills

Parents can improve the social skills of their children by following the following tips [6]:

Encourage eye contact.

Teach them to ask questions.

Teach them emotions.

Practice communication through role playing.

Make sure you are aware of your child's limits.

Prepare them for higher level social skills.

Be a positive role model.

On A Final Note...

Socialising contribute to the development of empathy for other people; children are able to recognise when their friends are sad, mad, or even happy when they socialise and interact with other people. The child will eventually be able to apply these skills at home too.

