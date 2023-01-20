Parenting Tips: What Causes Nightmares In Kids? How Parents Can Help? Kids oi-Amritha K

Almost every child experiences frightening or upsetting dreams from time to time. If your child experiences one, as a parent, please reassure your child and provide some comfort. A child's nightmares seem to peak during the preschool years when they are more likely to be triggered by fear of the dark [1].

Parents' Guide to Nightmares in Children

Even though nightmares cannot be completely avoided, parents can help their children sleep peacefully at night. A child's nightmares may result in paranoid behaviour if parents fail to pay attention. Once a child awakens screaming because of a nightmare, he or she may find it difficult to return to sleep.

As a parent, you should explain to your children that a dream is not a reality. Some children will even describe their dreams, and some will not be able to recall them [2].

What Causes Nightmares In Children?

There is no clear understanding of what causes nightmares in kids. Dreams - and nightmares - may be a way for kids to process thoughts and feelings about the situations they are facing, and resolve concerns and worries [3].

These are some of the possible causes of nightmares in children:

Trauma

Anxiety

Change of Place

It is not uncommon for some kids, especially those with a good imagination, to experience nightmares as a result of reading scary books or watching scary movies or television shows just before bedtime.

Well, how do you stop a child's nightmares? If you are unable to comfort your child and he or she experiences nightmares every night, you should take your child to a child psychiatrist for a diagnosis.

How To Help A Child With Nightmares

1. Establish a healthy bedtime routine

There is no way to prevent nightmares, but parents can help kids get a good night's sleep - and that encourages sweet dreams. To make sure that kids are ready for sleep when it's time, following these [4]:

Establish regular bedtimes and waking times

In order to help your children sleep, develop a routine that allows them to slow down and feel secure. This might involve a bath, a cuddle from you, a book, or some quiet conversation about the pleasant events of the day.

It is important to have a bed that is a comfortable and peaceful place to rest. A favourite toy, stuffed animal, night-light can make your kid's room feel more calm.

Do not watch scary movies, TV shows, or stories before bedtime, especially if they have previously caused nightmares

Be aware that nightmares are not real, that they are just dreams and cannot hurt you

2. Use mood lighting

Night lights and hall lights can be useful for kids in a darkened room when they are getting ready to go back to sleep. A flash light by their bedside can be excellent for chasing nightmares.

3. Listen attentively

If your child has a nightmare, do not discuss it more than briefly - help him feel safe, protected, and prepared to sleep again. But in the morning, he or she might want to tell you all about it. When you talk about the dream - or even draw it - in daylight, many scary images lose their power. Think up a more satisfying ending for the scary dream with your child [5].

4. Brain-train your child

After a nightmare or at bedtime, they should think about something happy and fun. They can imagine that he's changing the channel away from his scary thoughts. Also, you can help them distinguish fantasy from reality and approach the issue logically [6].

On A Final Note...

You may benefit from cognitive behavioural therapy if none of the above approaches fail after a few weeks, or if your child's nightmares seem to be interfering with their normal daily activities.

Friday, January 20, 2023