Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) In Children: Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments

Causes Of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

The exact cause of ODD is still unknown, however, there are many genetic, psychosocial and environmental factors that may lead to the development of aggressive behaviours in children.

When children face hard times in learning from people with whom they are emotionally attached (such as parents), behavioural issues start developing in them. The negative behaviours and approaches of parents are mirrored by children, which then become the characteristics of children behaviour, resulting in ODD.

However, children with loving parents can also develop ODD which is why, its exact causes are still not established.

1. Genetics

Studies say that the heritability of ODD is around 50-61 per cent. The ODD gene received from parents can cause problems in the regulation of serotonin and dopamine in children and may initiate in them aggressive symptoms. It includes factors like: [2]