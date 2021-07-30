Food Combinations That Are Bad For Your Kid's Health

Common Food Combinations That Are Unhealthy For Kids 1. Cereal and juice Since it is not possible for us to monitor a child's diet throughout the day (considering the fact that they spend a major chunk of their waking hours in school), we try to stuff in all the nutrients in the first meal of the day itself. Easy And Healthy Raw Food Ideas For Breakfast It is with that objective that we make them consume cereals and juice as breakfast. However, this is a bad idea since the citrus juices bring down the activity of the enzymes that are needed to break down the carbohydrates present in cereals. Thus, if you give this combination to your child, not only will he be deprived of the nutritional value of the things that he or she consumes, but in the long run, the accumulated unbroken carbohydrates will prove to be dangerous for them [1]. Love Burgers? Here's How You Can Make Them Healthy And Tasty! 2. Burger and fries This is one of the most favourite food combinations for most kids, and that is why most fast-food chains serve this as a combination. Here, both the burger patty and the french fries are deep-fried. Hence, you shouldn't give both of these to your little one at the same time. This will lower the blood sugar level of an individual [2][3]. A healthy adult may be able to tackle the same, but that is not the case with small children.

3. Pizza and soda This is another tasty food combination that many kids go crazy for. However, it is equally harmful to them. Most pizzas are loaded with carbohydrates. The combined effect of all that starch and protein is that a major proportion of the body's energy is consumed in digesting the same. The consumption of a fizzy drink along with a pizza will only make matters worse. It will make your little one bloated and is extremely bad for their health [4][5]. 4. Banana and milk Confused? Both bananas and milk are loaded with nutrients and are very healthy for kids. However, you must ensure that your child does not consume these simultaneously [6]. This is a very heavy combination and will make him or her sleepy. In some extreme cases, it may even lead to the weakening of a child's mental abilities. Thus, it is best for your child's active growth and development if you keep them away from this dangerous combination [7].

5. White bread and jelly This breakfast option is highly unadvisable for kids because of the excessive-high carbohydrate content [8]. Due to the sudden spike in the blood sugar levels, your child's body will have to work extra hard to produce the required amount of insulin, stressing the child's pancreas. If it fails in the same, it will result in a blood sugar imbalance, which may trigger diabetes. Another dangerous effect of this food combination is that once the sudden spike of sugar gets subdued, your child will suddenly feel hungry and tired. This will leave them cranky, irritable and unable to focus on the tasks at hand. Since that is definitely not something that we would want, it is advisable that you do not give this combination of food items to your little one [9][10].

6. Tomatoes and pasta The presence of tomatoes in pasta is pretty common. While this will not do much harm to your body, the same cannot be said in the case of your little one. Tomatoes are a hindrance to the digestion of starch (that is present in abundance in pasta) because of their acidic nature. A normal adult's stomach produces enzymes in sufficient quantities to tackle the same. However, since the production of enzymes is not that high in the case of a child, this combination of foods will result in bloating, gastric and other health issues [11]. 7. Fruits and yoghurt This is another classic example of two healthy foods coming together to make a dangerous combination for kids. The toxins that this combination produces changes the overall intestinal flora in children under ten years of age. It causes sinus congestion, cough and cold and may even result in allergies in some rare cases. Thus, it is advisable that you space the consumption of fruits and that of yoghurt by at least an hour in the case of your kids [12].

8. Meat and potatoes In the Indian context, this is a very common combination as most meat preparations are deemed incomplete without the role of potatoes. However, understand that this food combination does not have any fibre in it. The fibre in food is what aids the process of digestion. Thus, if you are giving your child meat and potatoes at the same time, it is bound to affect their digestion and make them prone to suffer from stomach pain, indigestion, gas, cramps etc. and cause discomfort [13]. Also, the combination of protein and starch can be too heavy for a child's digestion process.

Fruit Combinations That Are Unhealthy For Kids 9. Papaya with lemon: Papaya and lemon are unhealthy combinations that can stir problems with the haemoglobin in the blood [14]. It may also increase the risk of anaemia and is a big no-no for children. 10. Orange with carrot: This combination induces damage to the renal system, giving rise to several other diseases. It also causes heartburn and excess bile reflux. 11. Guava with banana: Eating this combination makes both children and adults feel nauseous due to the gases produced in the stomach. Apart from this, it may cause headaches and stomach-related ailments. 12. Pomegranate with apricots: This combination of protein-rich fruits with the ones that are rich in sugar might trigger several gastric problems [15]. Sugar harms the enzymes that digest protein, and hence it slows down the digestion process. 13. Orange with milk: Nutritionists advise against adding pieces of oranges to your daily bowl of milk cereal or oatmeal. The acid in orange will destroy the enzymes responsible for digesting the starch present in the cereal. It may also curdle the milk and enable it to become a mucus-forming substance in the body, which is not a healthy potion for your child. 14. Pineapple with milk: Pineapple contains compound bromelain, which, when mixed with milk, causes a series of problems to your body such as stomach gas, nausea, infections, headache, and stomach pain. 15. Banana and pudding: This combination increases the production of toxins in the body for adults and can be fatal in infants' cases. It also creates heaviness in the stomach and should not be given to toddlers.