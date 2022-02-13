Expert Ayurvedic Solutions On Childhood Mental Health, Exam Stress And Learning Problems Kids oi-Dr Nishant Shukla

Mental health issues can affect at any one irrespective of age, sex, religion, work culture, socio-economic status. The only difference would be in the form of stressors events i.e. events that cause stress response and also their outcome. In children the stress can lead to various psychological problems and psychosomatic problems. Learning difficult is one such result of the effect of chronic or acute stress that is often due to self or induced. Challenges and pressure to stood on top in exam in carrier years or affection issues in adolescence were among the issues that can result in chronic or acute stress; these may be self-imposed or induced.

It has been observed that about one in five children suffer from mental problems or learning difficulty. The problem is not mere the extant of morbidity but it accounts for chronic mental health problem that may continue in adulthood or aged it is estimated that more than four fifth of the patients with mental health issue may have problem since childhood. The disease or mental condition is often not diagnosed or proper action was not taken in childhood and that may lead to major medical problem in adulthood and major mental problem like schizophrenia or manic disease.

Childhood mental problem often get unnoticed or no attention is driven to understanding but negligence in counsel is blamed. The cause of mental problem is often difficult to trace as they are not clear and specific like somatic disease that has sole or a few causative factors. Learning difficult, attention deficit, dyslexia, autism, etc. It has been estimated that one in every five child has encountered with different types of mental problems and more over it because of chronic mental disorders in adult and geriatrics.

Stress can be caused by the pressure that may be occurring at school, home, family, friends, social gathering etc. This may be of good carrier, getting marks, affection problems, etc. exam stress and post result stress and suicide is also not uncommon. Improving performance in exam and increasing concentration and enhance memory is not impossible a proper planning and ounseling with proper diet and medication (Rasayana esp. Medhya Rasayana) can do so.

How To Overcome Exam Stress?

Exam stress and phobia of exam were the major reason for poor performance in exam, over confidence and lack of preparation also counts for approx. one third to half of students for their failures. This implies that failures are not due to one factor but is chain of events that starts before a considerable time before the final result. This chain of events ultimately leads to a catastrophe.

Certain life style modification, medication, proper methodology of learning, exam ounseling, Tadvidya Sambhasha and Medhya Rasayana are the different measure if employed in time it could definitely help students from exam stress and reduce the possibility of suicide also.

Proper Learning Methodology

It has been said that proper learning methodology is the key for success. The proper learning technique includes the following:

Making notes - note making is the easy way to remember. Practice every time and make note in own words.

Repetition work every week period - it is said that any knowledge can retain in memory for three fortnight. The memory loss occurs if the knowledge is not refreshed regularly. It has been observed an average individual student experience of memory loss of approx. 50% in one week, in second week it further reduces to approx. 80% and less than 5% can be remembered if a person doesn't refer or study. This is not applicable for skill that doesn't requires repeated exercises as they are often a reflex action like driving a car one a person learnt the use of basic then doesn't need refreshing; but for the knowledge periodical refresh is necessary for memory & intellect.

Study in morning hours: Study in morning hours is considered to be good over studying in night hours. Ayurveda opines that early night and early morning hours have predominance of Kapha but Kapha in night is predominantly high with Tamas Guna that is responsible for sleep and the Kapha having predominance of Satva Guna make person to get up from bed. Thus it is advocated to wake up early i.e. in Brahammuhurta - which is calculated on the basis of sunrise i.e. one & half before dawn. There is changes in body humours and biochemical substance like serotonin & melatonin also known as pleasant hormone were higher concentration in body that increases impact of learning and enhances memory, and intellect. It seems that the ancient Indian scholar were well aware of bio-rhythm of these bio-chemicals and their beneficial effects and hence advocated for performing knowledge related activities in morning hours.

Diet: Diet regimen is important for proper physical and mental health. Diet reach in complex food stuff, refined floor, fast food, food made up with complex cooking procedure i.e. food made by deep frying, excessive heating, heating food reputedly, refining, ready to cook & ready to serve food often are difficult to digest & assimilate. This hampers metabolic process this is named as Ama in Ayurveda.

Proper diet regimen hence necessary. The ideal food ought to address body and mind needs like use of natural sugars, cow's ghee in modest quantity, using organic food, vegetables, & fruits. Avoid fruit juice as far as possible eating fruit have more benefits over fruit juice fruit contain essential sugars, fibres, etc. that are not in juice; moreover eating fruit gives exercise to muscle of mastication and satisfaction signal to brain. Ancient Ayurveda text Bhavprakash narrates that juice are difficult to digest and this may be probable due to the factors narrated above. Cow's ghee and honey are considered as most wholesome food to every individual (a separate article would be presented afterwards)

Tadvidya Sambhasaha: Sambhasaha means interaction and sharing of knowledge or discussion of information. Acharya Charaka narrates the best procedure for solving doubts is Tadvidya Sambhasha. This can be done between students or teacher & students. The best way to indulge in discussion is planning of discussion and then sharing the information and then summing up the information. This learning technique help student to remember and understanding the topic in total.

Meditation: Meditation is a procedure of controlling breath, controlling thoughts by practicing regularly. One can seat for meditation but can't meditate on first attempt. Meditation is spontaneous activity and not a voluntary act. There were steps for meditation and practicing them for long can help to meditate.

There are enormous benefits of meditation it improves physical, mental, psychological and spiritual heath. It improves memory, nourishes brain tissues, regulates neuro-humours and increase in secretion of pleasant neuro hormone like serotonin, melatonin that improves brain and psychological functions. It also has positive impact on endocrine function, immune response. Meditation corrects functions of two vital controlling systems of body i.e. neurological and endocrinal system.

Medhya Rasayana: Ancient Ayurveda scholars identified several herbs that possess mental health promotion. The drugs like Brahmi, Shankhpushpi, Guduchi, Yastimadhu, Tulsi, Akalkaro, Gorakhamundi, etc. This medicine can be taken as per the advice of Ayurveda physician.

Exam counseling: Exam counseling is necessary for those students that face stress and lack of confidence.

Approach for students: Mental stress and lack of confidence can be nightmare for students. This article would help students to cope up with mental stress and could better results in exam.

Disclaimer: This article describes brief of mental stress for exam going students. The details presented here for information purpose. For counselling and medication please consult Ayurvedic physician or Ayurvedic hospital.

Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

1. COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- Helpline: 0832-2252525 | 01:00 PM - 07:00 PM (Monday to Friday)

2. Parivarthan- Helpline: +91 7676 602 602 | 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM (Monday to Friday)

3. Connecting Trust- Helpline: +91 992 200 1122 | +91-992 200 4305 | 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM (All days of the week)

4. Roshni Trust- Helpline: 040-66202000, 040-66202001 | 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM (Monday to Sunday)

5. Sahai Helpline: 080-25497777 / Email at - SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM | 10 AM- 8 PM (Monday to Saturday)

6. Sumaitri: 011-23389090 / FEELINGSUICIDAL@SUMAITRI.NET |2 PM- 10 PM (Monday To Friday); 10 AM - 10 PM (Saturday and Sunday)

7. Sneha: 044-24640050 (24 HOURS) / 044-24640060 | Email at- HELP@SNEHAINDIA.ORG |8 AM - 10 PM

8. Lifeline: 033-24637401 / 033-24637432 | Email at LIFELINEKOLKATA@GMAIL.COM | 10 AM - 6 PM.