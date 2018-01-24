Uses Of Cinnamon As Medicine For Kids

In today's generation where information regarding everything is available, we often wonder what to believe and what not to. Especially anything related to the health of ourselves and, more importantly, our kids.

In recent times, people are increasingly becoming well informed about various health issues. Gone are the days when patients used to blindly follow the doctor's advice.

They now take second opinions or conduct researches online or through friends.

hile it is always good to be aware of the issues you have and whether the doctor is right with the diagnosis, it can sometimes prove to be wrong. Therefore, we can never know where to draw the line.

When it comes to health, alternate medicine is slowly finding its way into the markets and to the minds of the people. Scientifically manufactured tablets and medicines do not appeal to the people any more.

Things which are naturally derived, chemical-free and completely organic are finding takers. People are inclining towards safe ayurvedic remedies without any side effects.

Ayurveda is slowly gaining popularity for its amazing remedies that are completely safe and effective to use.

Almost all diseases can be cured by using ayurvedic herbs.

Mothers of children too are gaining benefits by using natural remedies for their kids, as they are more susceptible to infections and diseases and a visit to the doctor every time they fall ill may not be feasible.

Many ayurvedic herbs that are safe for use of adults, is safe to be used for kids too. Kids are prone to fall ill more often than adults.

Therefore, mothers are always looking at ayurvedic remedies, which will help them nurse their kids back to health without giving them high doses of unnatural medicines with numerous side effects.

When we are talking about alternate medicine, there are a few ingredients with more benefits than others. One of them is cinnamon.

Cinnamon is a warm, sweet and strong-smelling spice. It contains a natural ingredient called coumarin. It is since long used in medicine and is also known to be a powerhouse of antioxidants.

Cinnamon is rich in polyphenols and its oil is a good antibacterial and antifungal. Cinnamon can be used for treating a wide range of diseases; but is most widely used for the treatment of common cough and cold.Here are different uses of cinnamon and how it can be used to treat certain infections.

1) It Is Used To Treat Indigestion

Cinnamon is very well known to improve digestion in children by encouraging the stomach to secrete more digestive juices. It is also known to improve blood circulation and energy flow to the abdomen.

Method:

A pinch of pure cinnamon powder is to be fed to children before meals every day along with a spoonful of honey.

2) It Reduces Fungal Infections

Cinnamon oil when topically applied is very effective against fighting fungal infections.

Method:

Mix equal quantities of coconut oil and cinnamon oil and apply it on the area with the fungal infection. Repeating the application twice and once every day can help to get rid of the infection.

3) It Can Help In The Removal Of Phlegm

Kids often eat things which can cause excess of kapha to build up. This may give rise to cough or wheezing. Cinnamon is a warm spice, which helps in easy elimination of phlegm and reduces cough and cold.

Method:

Add a pinch of cinnamon powder to your child's everyday glass of milk.

4) It Can Help Cut Sugar Cravings In Children

Cinnamon is naturally sweet. It can be substituted with sugar in some foods. It is always a better alternative than sugar, as sugar causes a lot of health problems for kids.

Method:

Substitute cinnamon wherever possible. Adding cinnamon in your child's favourite hot chocolate will give it a great taste as well as health benefits.

5) It Helps Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Check

Because of the excess binging on fast food, kids too may suffer from irregular blood sugar levels. Cinnamon helps keep the blood sugar levels of the kids steady and negate any side effects that sugary foods may have on them.

Method:

Warm water with a pinch of cinnamon powder every day before bedtime will be helpful for your kid.