9 Tips For First-Time Pregnancy: Things New Moms Should Follow

There is no doubt that pregnancy and postpartum are some of the most challenging and demanding times in a woman's life. First-time mothers face many new challenges and changes, from preparing their homes to adjusting to rapid physical changes.

According to surveys, new mothers spend 1,400 hours online researching ways to keep their babies healthy and happy [1]. The feeling of worry is a natural outcome of assuming a new level of responsibility. Although becoming pregnant is just the beginning, it is an important milestone in the development of your child.

Here are nine tips for first-time pregnant women [2][3].

Tips For First-Time Pregnancy

Tip 1: Drink Plenty of Water. As part of the amniotic fluid surrounding the developing baby, first-time moms need more water than usual. A low fluid level can result in a miscarriage or birth defect and complicate labour. While pregnant, you are more likely to become dehydrated since you require more fluids than you are used to. You should consume at least 10 cups of 8 ounces of water per day to stay hydrated [4]. Furthermore, drinking enough water can reduce swollen joints and flush the body with toxins.

Tip 2: Take Naps. Tiredness is common during pregnancy, particularly during the first trimester. Take this opportunity to catch up on sleep and relax your body. As soon as your child is born, you will not be able to rest as often. Consider taking an afternoon nap to restore yourself and ease the stress of work and personal life on your baby.

Tip 3: Get a Prenatal Massage. Schedule a professional prenatal massage before giving birth. A low-impact massage can alleviate lower back pain, which is common during pregnancy. Additionally, it will increase circulation and remove inflammation that causes swelling. Avoid massages at the beginning of your first trimester.

Tip 4: Exercise Regularly. Regular, moderate-intensity exercise may increase your chances of becoming pregnant. For example, you can try walking, bicycling, or gardening. In addition, low-impact exercise can reduce back pain, increase circulation, and improve mood. In addition, it will strengthen your muscles and ligaments in preparation for delivery.

Tip 5: Make a Birth Plan. Being a mother begins even before the birth of your child. The birth of your child should be a safe and memorable experience. Therefore, you must prepare a birthing plan. Before taking advice from friends or family, you should conduct your research online. As this is your decision, you should be unbiased in deciding how you would like to give birth [5].

Tip 6: Get a Pre-Conception Check-up. Discuss your plans with your doctor before you try conceiving. Ask your doctor what you can do to prepare for a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

Tip 7: Get a Flu Shot. It is a safe and highly recommended procedure. If you are pregnant, you are at an increased risk of serious flu complications. Therefore, you should obtain a flu vaccination to protect yourself and your unborn child.

Tip 8: Avoid Caffeine. Caffeine consumption during pregnancy has some health risks. Caffeine is digested slowly and passes through the placenta into your child's bloodstream. Consequently, you and your baby will be affected by caffeine's side effects, racing heart rate, high blood pressure, and a stimulated nervous system. Consider switching to a naturally decaffeinated herbal tea, but consult your doctor or midwife, as certain herbs may cause premature labour [6].

Tip 9: Avoid Alcohol. If you are trying to conceive, you should avoid drinking. This will prevent you from exposing your baby to alcohol before you are pregnant.

On A Final Note...

During pregnancy, you should not throw away all inhibitions and "eat whatever you want." You are programming your infant's metabolism and health for life.

Establish healthy habits you can follow during pregnancy, such as a healthy diet and exercise. Be sure to take prenatal vitamins and folic acid regularly during pregnancy. If you have not already done so, take care of your vaccinations, such as the flu shot.

