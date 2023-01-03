Is It Safe To Bath In Hot Water During Pregnancy? When Is The Best Time To Bathe? Basics oi-Amritha K

Pregnant women have to pay attention to little things, as ignoring one little thing can prove to be harmful to both the mother and the baby. There are times when midwife tales about pregnancy have a medical logic behind them, and pregnant women must take care of these little things - I'm stressing that SOMETIMES here!

During pregnancy, it is especially important NOT to bathe in hot water [1]. It is true that taking a bath can help your sore muscles relax and has a calming effect on your nerves - however, if your body temperature is too high, you may experience pregnancy complications as well as developmental abnormalities in your child [2].

How Safe Is It To Bathe In Hot Water While Pregnant?

Pregnant women should avoid taking hot baths, as this may raise their body temperature.

A pregnant woman's blood vessels can be dilated by warm water, resulting in decreased blood circulation. This can pose a greater risk to her unborn child.

Bathing in hot water during pregnancy may also cause vaginal infections, bleeding, and leakage of amniotic fluid. Bathing during pregnancy has many benefits, but you must also know when to bathe and how to bathe [3].

What Happens When You Take A Hot Bath During Pregnancy?

Taking a bath in hot water for more than 10 minutes can be dangerous for your baby. Warm water baths are safe and are not for extended periods of time, since they decrease blood flow to the baby. This can also cause vaginal infections in pregnant women [4].

Moreover, several studies have pointed out that in some cases, hot water bath while pregnant can increase the risk of miscarriage [5][6].

What Is The Safest Way To Take A Bath While Pregnant?

You should ensure that the bathing water temperature is not above 36 degrees Celsius [7]. Also, run cold water into the bathtub first, followed by hot water. Test the temperature with your elbow or arms, as these areas have more sensitive skin.

As a pregnant woman, your body temperature is about 99°F (37.2°C), which is about 0.4 to 0.8 degrees higher than that of a healthy, non-pregnant woman. You should take a bath in warm water that is about 98.6 to 100°F.

A thermometer can be used to determine the exact temperature

When Is The Best Time To Bathe While Pregnant?

As a pregnant woman, your body becomes extremely sensitive, and bathing in the early morning hours or late at night can be harmful to both you and your baby. This can drastically alter your body temperature or invite many infections [8]. Choose a period of the day when your body is ready to take a bath or whenever you feel comfortable taking one.

Avoid bathing in a hot tub

if you are pregnant, it is important to avoid bathing in saunas as they can be hazardous to your baby and slow down the development of the foetus. Bathing in a hot tub can also result in vaginal bleeding or the loss of amniotic fluid.

Do not bathe after eating

Whenever you feel full or after eating, avoid taking a bath. Blood vessels can expand during such a procedure, resulting in a decrease in blood circulation. This will also result in blood moving to the lower parts of the body, resulting in a decrease in blood flow to the baby. Additionally, digestion will decrease, resulting in a sudden drop in blood sugar [9].

Take a bath with your partner

Experts highly recommend this one. It not only relieves your stress, but it also strengthens your bond with your partner when you are unable to be intimate during your pregnancy [10]. When you bathe with your partner during pregnancy, you may be able to reduce your tiredness by having them massage your back, legs, or arms.

On A Final Note...

As a pregnant woman, you should take a bath as a means of relieving stress and pain. Put on some music, light some candles, and add a little aromatherapy if you wish. Just make sure to take all extra precautions to ensure you and your unborn child are safe and healthy during pregnancy.