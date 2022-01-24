Expert Article: Do's And Don'ts After An Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Procedure Basics oi-Dr Nishant Shukla

Many couples in India are facing infertility problems. For such couples, the Intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment can be a starting point for have a child. For a successful IUI treatment, you may have to follow specific precautionary steps. Your infertility specialist will guide you on what steps you can take to increase your chances of achieving a healthy pregnancy.

In this article, we have mentioned some steps you can take to achieve your dream of parenthood through IUI.

Do's After An IUI Procedure

Here are some of the things you must do after your IUI procedure. These steps may increase your chances of a successful pregnancy:

Take rest

Your specialist will make you rest for several minutes after they deposit sperms into your uterus. Even after your discharge from the clinic, take complete rest for a few days to avoid discomfort. It would be best if you restricted doing any household or work travel. Also, immediately rest if you feel any pain or anxiety.

Eat healthy diet

After the IUI treatment, your doctor will recommend you take a healthy and balanced diet. It would be best if you stayed fit and healthy to promote fertilization. Eating a healthy diet will fulfil all the necessary nutrition required for IUI success. To improve the chances of getting pregnant, consume foods rich in Vitamin D.

Stay positive

Stress and anxiety can cause the IUI treatment to fail. It would be best if you always stayed positive. Some internal functions and the release of hormones after an IUI treatment depend upon your mental health. So, it would help if you stay mentally fit. Taking part in some productive work may help in avoiding negative thoughts.

Do light exercise

After some days of insemination, you can start doing some exercises. It will improve the blood flow to the uterus and other reproductive organs. We recommend doing stretches and yoga after taking a few days of rest.

Visit the doctor

Your specialist may have to measure your hormone levels and the possibility of getting pregnant. It allows them to assist you by providing hormonal support and improving the IUI success rate. After a week of insemination, the best thing to do is to visit your specialist. Also, they can guide you on how to confirm pregnancy.

Take prescribed medicines

To increase the chances of fertilization, your specialist may prescribe some medicines. Make sure you follow the instructions of the doctor and take the medication accordingly.

You should always follow the tips mentioned above. Your doctor may give some other suggestions according to your health condition.

Don'ts After An IUI Procedure

Some of the things that you must avoid after your IUI treatment are mentioned below:

Don't take pain relief medicines

After the IUI procedure, you may suffer from cramps and pain, which is quite common. However, you should altogether avoid taking painkillers. If you are in too much pain, consult your doctor before taking it. Taking painkillers may lower the chances of IUI success.

Manage stress

After IUI treatment, taking stress is the worst thing to do. It impacts the balance of hormones in your body, which affects the possibility of a healthy pregnancy. Some couples have conceived after 14 trials. So, you should not worry about IUI failure on the first try itself.

Avoid heavy lifting

Do not lift heavy objects. It is one of the most important things to avoid as it may cause cramps and sometimes damage the uterus' lining.

Avoid swimming

Even though the success of an IUI treatment has no direct connection to swimming, you must avoid it for 48 hours after insemination. You must prevent pool water under all circumstances as it has a high chance of causing infections.

Don't expose yourself to harmful radiation

Avoid work hazards and exposure to harmful radiation. After IUI treatment, you should avoid handling chemicals and high radiation machines. Even after pregnancy, we suggest you keep away from any form of radiation. Exposure to direct sunlight or heat for long periods can decrease the chances of pregnancy as well.

Do not smoke or drink

Smoking, drinking, or drug abuse will cause complications, infertility, and conception. Even after conceiving, you must avoid them as it may cause deformity or abnormal growth of your child.

Remember, you must choose an experienced infertility doctor in Mumbai for your IUI treatment. They can guide you thoroughly on the procedure and provide you with guidelines on making the treatment successful.