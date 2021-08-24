Oral Contraceptive Pills: Benefits, Types, How To Use, Effectiveness, Adverse Effects And Other Details

What Are Oral Contraceptive Pills? Oral contraceptive (OC) pills, commonly known as ‘the pill' or birth control pills or hormonal pills, contain hormones (one or both progesterone and oestrogen) that helps block the release of eggs from the ovaries or thicken the mucus from the cervix to prevent the fertilisation of eggs and sperm and thus, preventing pregnancy. [2] The OC pills are taken by mouth and come in different types. They are to be taken only after consulting a medical expert as they know which types of OC pills will work best for you, depending on your age, health and pre-existing conditions. Why Are People With Diabetes At Increased Risk Of Depression? Benefits Of Oral Contraceptive Pills Some of the benefits of oral contraceptive pills include: [3] Prevents unwanted pregnancy.

Do not interrupt sex.

Reduces the risk of ovarian cancer and endometrial.

Can be used during breastfeeding.

Reduces the risk of acute pelvic inflammatory diseases.

Protect against ectopic pregnancies.

Decreases the risk of iron deficiency anaemia.

Decreases the risk of benign breast cancer.

Protects against uterine fibroids.

Prevents the progression of ovarian cysts.

Protect against gonorrhoea.

Types Of Oral Contraceptive Pills There are two main types of oral contraceptive pills: hormonal and non-hormonal. Hormonal pills include combined hormonal contraceptives and progestin-only (PO) contraceptives, along with emergency contraceptive pills (ECP), while non-hormonal pills include Centchroman. [4] Hormonal Oral Contraceptive Pills 1. Combined hormonal contraceptives These pills release a small amount of progesterone and oestrogen into the blood and should be taken daily, whether you have had intercourse or not. Its failure rate is 0.3 pregnancy per 100 women. Combined pills make for the highest OC pills used by women between ages 15-45 years. They come in several forms such as: [5] Monophasic pills: Contains equal amounts of progesterone and oestrogen in each active pill.

Contains four different doses of the hormones for a cycle of 28 days. Ninety-one-day pills: Contains active pills for 84 days and the remaining seven pills are inactive and are taken during menstruation. It causes periods after every three months. 2. Progesterone-only contraceptives They provide a constant dose of just one hormone progesterone. The PO pills are also taken daily by women and contain only active pills. They release a small dose of progesterone each day and are mainly prescribed to women above 40. [6] 3. Emergency contraceptive (EC) It comes in a pack of single tablets and is suggested to be taken to prevent pregnancy in an emergency situation like unprotected sex. The EC is taken within 72 hours. [7] Types Of Oral Contraceptive Pills To Prevent Pregnancy, And How To Choose Them Non-Hormonal Oral Contraceptive Pill It contains a drug called Centchroman under the trade name "Chhaya". Centchroman is the first nonsteroidal OC pill that does not contain artificial hormones but anti-implantation agents that help prevent pregnancy by interfering with the implantation of the blastocyst in the uterus and not by disturbing the balance of hormones. [8] A single pill is given twice a week for the first three months and then once a week thereafter.

How Do Oral Contraceptive Pills Work? The progesterone hormone in the combined pills is the main hormone that helps in preventing pregnancy. The hormone prevents ovulation (release of an egg from the ovary into your fallopian tube) by preventing follicular development. Progesterone in the pills also signals the hypothalamus to lower the pulse frequency of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GRH) which is responsible for the secretion of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH), the hormones that cause an egg to grow and to be released for ovulation. [9] When the production of these two hormones is lowered, the development of a follicle (a fluid-filled sac that contains an immature egg) stops and its release is also prevented, thus, preventing ovulation. Some Diabetes Drugs May Help Reduce The Risk Of Alzheimer's, Study Progesterone also makes the cervical mucus thick so as to inhibit the sperm from sliding to the cervix and meet with an egg for fertilisation. It also thins the lining of the endometrium to prevent the implantation of an egg after fertilisation. Estrogen in combined pills serves three main purposes: lower the pulse frequency of GRH, prevents irregular shedding and bleeding and thus, manages menstruation. [10]

How To Use Oral Contraceptive Pills? Combination pills come in a monthly pack of 21, 24, 28 and 91 days. Progesterone-only pills come in a pack of 28 while emergency contraceptives contain just a single pill. Combinational pills are suggested to be taken daily with each pill a day and at the same time. If you missed a tablet for more than 24 hours, chances are that its efficacy could be reduced and the failure rate may increase. They should be taken as: 21-day pack: One tablet each for 21 days and no tablet for seven days. During these seven days, your periods will come. Start another pack after a week.

It contains a total of 91 tablets of two different colours. The tablets for 84 days are single coloured and are to be taken daily at the same time of the day. The remaining seven tablets are of another colour and are to be taken for a week after 84 days during which you will bleed. This pack is meant to cause a period after every three months. Progesterone-only pills come in a pack of 28 which needs to be taken daily within 3-12 hours of the same time each day. There is no hormone break of pills in this pack, therefore, start a new pack as soon as one pack ends. Note: Oral contraceptive pills should be taken even if there is no intercourse. Also, if you vomit within two hours of taking the medicine, another pill should be taken as soon as possible. How To Prevent Unintended Pregnancy? Tips And Guide To Contraception Effectiveness Of Oral Contraceptive Pills Combined hormonal contraceptives: With timely use, its effectiveness is 0.3 pregnancy per 100 women, while with improper use, the effectiveness increased to 8 pregnancies per 100 women. Meaning, with improper use, 8 out of 100 women may still get pregnant.

Progesterone-only contraceptives: With timely use, its effectiveness on breastfeeding women is 0.3 pregnancy per 100 women and on non-breastfeeding women, 0.9 pregnancy per 100 women. With typical use, it increases to 1 in the prior while 3-10 in the latter.

Emergency contraceptive pill: Its effectiveness per 100 women is 2 pregnancies for combination pills and 1 pregnancy for progesterone-only pill. [4]

Factors That May Affect Oral Contraceptive Pills Though birth control pills provide an effective way to prevent undesired pregnancy, certain factors can interfere with OC pills and reduce their effectiveness or cause certain side effects, even if you take them on time every day. The factors include: Antibiotics like rifampin. However, there are very few episodes of such interaction. [11]

Antiretrovirals for HIV. [12]

Herbs like St. John's Wort

Heart diseases

Pre-existing chronic diseases such as diabetes for longer periods.

Overweight or obesity

Severe migraine problems

Smoking habits

Other medications you are on.

Breast cancer

Whether you are breastfeeding.

Disease of the liver of the gallbladder.

Any recent episode of miscarriage or abortion.

Other Uses Of Oral Contraceptive Pills Apart From Contraception Some of the other clinical benefits of OC pills include: [13] Endometriosis



Polycystic ovary syndrome



Acute acne problems



Heavy bleeding



Premenstrual syndrome



Amenorrhea due to low weight, stress or exercise



Menstrual cramps



Primary ovarian insufficiency



Menorrhagia