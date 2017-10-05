Diwali 2019: Tips for Pregnant Women Basics oi-Lekhaka

Diwali is a joyous occasion when the whole country celebrates it as one. The lights, colours and the crackers are undoubtedly an experience to behold. But this atmosphere might not be the best for a mother to be.

The pollution that is produced during the Diwali time is detrimental for a lot of people, like the elderly and children. A pregnant woman is very susceptible to complications if exposed to unwanted elements in the environment during Diwali.

If you are pregnant, you need to be cautious and take precautions for your well-being and that of your unborn child.

Tips for Pregnant Women During Diwali

Today, let us take a look at the ways that you can protect yourself from the adverse effects of the Diwali season. We shall talk about tips and precautions that can be takenby a mother to be. Read on to know more.

Keep Away From Smoke Pollution When crackers are burst, it produces a lot of smoke. This smoke contains carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide amongst other harmful gases. Inhaling these gases is harmful for you and your unborn child. It is best to keep away from areas where crackers are being burst. If you do have to venture into those areas, it will be prudent to wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth. Choose diyas and lights to celebrate Diwali instead of bursting crackers. Do Not Over Work Yourself As a woman of the household, you might be expected to do some chores as Diwali arrives. While it is not necessary to keep away from them (unless advised to rest by your doctor), it is important not to over work yourself. Cleaning the house to preparing sweets all might need to be done during this season. Choose your task as your health lets you. Keep yourself hydrated and eat nutritious food during this time. Space your task over the day with time set aside for ample rest. Wear Cotton Clothes With all the crackers and lamps around, burns are a possibility. Be careful around fire and make sure to avoid synthetic clothing. Choose clothes made from cotton or natural fibres. The clothing should be airy and comfortable. Make sure that there are no free-flowing parts of your costume like the pallu or dupatta. Stay Away From Loud Noises It is said that the eardrums of a pregnant woman become extra sensitive. Loud noises are also detrimental to the growing fetus, causing it to startle or be uncomfortable. It is best to stay indoors when loud crackers are being burst in your locality. Same is the case when loud music is being played. Stay Away From Irritants Most houses undergo deep cleaning during the Diwali season. They might also be given a coat of fresh paint. The dust and the paint are major allergens and pregnant women are especially susceptible to it. It is more important to stay away from these irritants if you are asthmatic or have life-threatening allergies. An attack might be potentially fatal to both you and your baby. Watch Your Food Pregnancy is a time when the mothers need to be extra careful with what they put into their body. During the festival season, a pregnant woman will be surrounded by heaps of unhealthy food. Filling up on fried food and sweets will cause health issues and complications for the pregnancy. Gestational diabetes and putting on unnecessary weight are potential threats. Be Prepared For Any Causality Pregnancy need not hinder you from enjoying Diwali. Just make sure you are prepared for any kind of causality that may rise. Before you venture out on Diwali to enjoy the festivities, make sure you have the following things handy. A tub of water A fire extinguisher Any life-saving drugs that you may be on A medical emergency kit that contains ointments, gauze and band aids to the least. A list of emergency numbers that include the numbers of the ambulance, the fire force and your doctor.