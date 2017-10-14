World Breastfeeding Week 2019: Is It Safe To Wear A Bra During Breastfeeding? Basics oi-Praveen Kumar

One question that bothers many nursing women is: "Should I wear bra during breastfeeding?" Well, the answer to this question is simple. It is better to offer support to the breasts while ensuring that there is no discomfort caused due to the bra.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated annually across the globe from August 1 to August 7 to promote and support breastfeeding and to improve the babies health around the world. This event also focuses on maternal health, good nutrition, poverty reduction and food security.

Is it safe to wear bra during breastfeeding? Yes, but not the regular ones. As the size of the breasts tends to increase during that phase, one may need to carefully choose the bra to avoid certain minor issues.

One reason to be very choosy is because you need to wear it for the whole day. A wrong choice could also affect the milk production which is another important concern of any nursing mother.

Another reason to be picky about the bra is the variations in the supply and production of milk during the nursing stage. The supply isn't the same all the time. Read on to know more.

What Experts Say? Health experts advise not to use an under-wire bra during the breastfeeding stage. Are you wondering why? Well, during the breastfeeding stage, breasts tend to become tender. Certain types of bras could create certain issues and therefore, it is better to avoid wearing them at least during the nursing stages. What's The Problem? How do under-wire bras affect the breasts? Well, such bras do apply lots of pressure on the tender breasts and that could result in pain. Tips To Breast Feed Your Baby Anywhere In some cases, the pain could be in extreme proportions and could even make it difficult to fall asleep. Also, a sense of uneasiness may prevail throughout the day when the bra causes inconvenience. Another Issue The size of the breasts could undergo lots of changes during the breastfeeding stage. Before the feeding, the size could be more and after the feeding, the size could reduce a bit. Wearing an under-wire bra could cause discomfort especially when the size of the breasts increases due to the milk production. Does It Cause Mastitis? In some women, the usage of under-wire bras during the breastfeeding stage also results in mastitis. This is the reason why experts advise not to use them in the nursing stage. Dealing with mastitis during the breastfeeding stage isn't easy. It is better to take preventive measures than deal with any health issue when you are raising kids. What Type Of Bra Should I Wear After Delivery? A better alternative could be maternity bras. Wearing nursing bras can be a relief as they don't cause any discomfort. In fact, maternity bras are made of materials which are soft and comfortable. Also, they are designed to be flexible and supportive. But choose a material which is skin-friendly to avoid further issues if you have sensitive skin. Why Choose Maternity Bras? The size of the breasts tends to undergo changes during several phases of the pregnancy. The size increases as the body prepares itself to accommodate the milk production and supply. Ways To Stop Breast Feeding In fact, after the second trimester, one might start experiencing discomfort when regular bras are used. That is when one can start trying the maternity bra after consulting the doctor. Another Concern The actual concern is that under wire bras could inhibit blood circulation and this may increase the chances of clogged ducts. In fact, it could also affect the production of milk. Though some sources say that there isn't enough evidence to prove that these bras will reduce milk supply, it is better to be on the safe side when you are raising a baby. When To Avoid? Health consultants recommend staying away from the under wire bra for at least the first six months after delivery. Why? Well, the milk production tends to be high during the first few months due to hormonal conditions. After 6 months, the production depends more on how much milk the baby needs. What To Do? If you are using an under wire bra then simply consider two aspects. Is it comfortable or uncomfortable? If it is uncomfortable, avoid using it. Do you feel that the milk supply is getting affected? Then avoid using the under wire bra and choose a maternal bra. Let your experience guide you in this aspect. What Works For You? At the end of the day, you have to find out what helps you and what doesn't serve your purpose. When choosing anything, ensure that it is comfortable and doesn't add additional pressure on your shoulders and chest. Also, the blood circulation should be smooth. Your gynecologist can offer you more tips.