September 26, 2018 marked the World Contraception Day. This day was launched in 2007 with the aim of improving awareness regarding the different methods of contraception amongst youngsters. The theme for this year's World Contraception Day was, "It's your life, it's your responsibility".
According to statistics, 47.8% women use contraceptives in India, a Hindustan Times report revealed, but they don't really know much about their contraceptives or which is the best contraceptive for them.
Contraceptive methods are chosen according to your preference and health status. How exactly the contraception method would impact someone differs from person to person. In this article, we will discuss the various types of temporary birth control methods for women and how exactly they work.
Here are different types of birth control methods:
1. Condom
2. Birth control pill
3. Contraceptive injection
4. Intra-uterine device (IUD)
5. Vaginal ring
1. Condom
Using condoms is the most common practice to prevent pregnancy, it also helps the couple in staying away from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and infections and promotes safe sex. Using a condom prevents semen from entering the vagina of the women and prevents pregnancy effectively.
2. Birth Control Pill
Birth control pills are commonly used contraceptives which stop the process of ovulation. These pills generate an environment in the female body which is similar to pregnancy and a woman does not ovulate when she is pregnant. Contraceptive pills create a similar effect and aid in preventing pregnancy.
Women who prevent pregnancy by using contraceptives face various side effects that pregnant women experience. Some of these side-effects include nausea, headache, bloating, breakthrough bleeding, breast tenderness, water retention, etc.
The way these pills will affect the body of the woman consuming them depends on how the woman's body reacts to the hormones present in the pills and the dosage she is taking. These pills are usually 98% effective and lead to hormonal fluctuations.
3. Contraceptive Injection
This is another form of birth control method, women are given a hormonal shot to prevent pregnancy. This method of birth control has comparatively lesser side effects than the pills. These shots comprise of a hormone called progestogen. As these injections contain no oestrogen, the chances of women experiencing side effects are less, but those women who are too sensitive to hormones night end up suffering from side effects which are not going to be too easy to get rid of.
4. Intrauterine devices (IUD)
Unlike the contraceptive pills and injection, this is a non-hormonal way to prevent unwanted pregnancy. IUD is basically a T-shaped device which is surgically inserted in the uterus of the woman by specially trained doctors. It helps in preventing pregnancy for up to 5 to 10 years. It is said to be a very effective birth control method but people refrain from using it.
There are risk factors linked to this device, it can migrate in the uterus or it can trigger a negative reaction from your body, it will have to be surgically removed in such cases.
5. Vaginal ring
It refers to a hormone-filled ring which provides contraception as well as protection to women. This ring needs to be manually inserted into the vagina of the woman, due to this reason many women are not very comfortable using this method for birth control.
When using a vaginal ring the hormones get absorbed by the bloodstream directly unlike the contraceptive pills which enter the body after going through the liver and getting absorbed by the intestinal tract. Vaginal ring is said to trigger lesser hormonal fluctuation in the body compared to contraceptive pills.
