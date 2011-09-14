September 26, 2018 marked the World Contraception Day. This day was launched in 2007 with the aim of improving awareness regarding the different methods of contraception amongst youngsters. The theme for this year's World Contraception Day was, "It's your life, it's your responsibility".

According to statistics, 47.8% women use contraceptives in India, a Hindustan Times report revealed, but they don't really know much about their contraceptives or which is the best contraceptive for them.

Contraceptive methods are chosen according to your preference and health status. How exactly the contraception method would impact someone differs from person to person. In this article, we will discuss the various types of temporary birth control methods for women and how exactly they work.

Here are different types of birth control methods:

1. Condom

2. Birth control pill

3. Contraceptive injection

4. Intra-uterine device (IUD)

5. Vaginal ring