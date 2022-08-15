ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Baby Boy Names That Are Now So Overused But Still Loved By Many

    By

    The new-age parents now prioritise names for their children that are both popular and inventive. They prefer to avoid names that were once popular but are now overused! However, finding that unique name might be a difficult yet entertaining task.

    The names that were once popular and unique decades ago have now lost their charm, probably because they have been used for decades or due to the addition of more names in the list that have put those names at the bottom of the list and categorised them as "overused."

    Whatever the scenario may be, there are parents who still prefer those "overused" names for their children due to the traditional or religious significance of the names.

    Here is a list of baby boy names that were once popular and are still loved by many.

    1. Armaan

    Meaning: Wish/Desire

    2. Aaditya

    Meaning: The Sun

    3. Aryan

    Meaning: Noble/From a high race

    4. Arjun

    Meaning: White/Clear/A great warrior.

    5. Dhruv

    Meaning: Pole Star/Faithful

    6. Dev

    Meaning: God/Divine

    7. Eshaan

    Meaning: A name of Lord Shiva

    8. Farhan

    Meaning: Happy/Blessed

    9. Gagan

    Meaning: Heavenly sky

    10. Himanshu

    Meaning: A name of Lord Moon.

    11. Harshit

    Meaning: Joyful/Joyous

    12. Jai

    Meaning: Victory

    13. Krish

    Meaning: A name of Lord Krishna

    14. Karthik

    Meaning: Courage/A name of Lord Muruga.

    15. Kabir

    Meaning: The Great

    16. Lakshya

    Meaning: Aim/Goal

    17. Milan

    Meaning: Comin together/Union

    18. Manav

    Meaning: Human/Youth

    19. Naitik

    Meaning: Moral/Determined

    20. Nikhil

    Meaning: Whole/Complete

    21. Nithin

    Meaning: One having the knowledge of morality.

    22. Nayan

    Meaning: Eye

    23. Om

    Meaning: Divine/Supreme spirit

    24. Prem

    Meaning: Love

    25. Parth

    Meaning: One who never misses his target.

    26. Rithvik

    Meaning: Desire/Saint

    27. Rishi

    Meaning: Sage

    28. Rohan

    Meaning: Spiritual/A name of Lord Vishnu.

    29. Rudra

    Meaning: One who drives away evil.

    30. Rishab

    Meaning: Superior

    31. Shekhar

    Meaning: Ultimate/A name of Lord Shiva.

    32. Sahil

    Meaning: Leader/Guide

    33. Saurav

    Meaning: Fragrance

    34. Sushant

    Meaning: Calm/Quiet

    35. Sathvik

    Meaning: Virtuous/A name of Lord Shiva.

    36. Tushar

    Meaning: Cold/Ice

    37. Tanmay

    Meaning: A name of Lord Ganesha

    38. Tarique

    Meaning: Morning star

    39. Utkarsh

    Meaning: Prosperity/Eminence

    40. Umang

    Meaning: Enthusiasm

    41. Vishal

    Meaning: Magnificence/Grandeur

    42. Vivek

    Meaning: Wisdom/Knowledge

    43. Vivaan

    Meaning: Full of life.

    44. Veer

    Meaning: Brave

    45. Vikram

    Meaning: Brave/Wise

    46. Yash

    Meaning: Success/Majesty

    47. Zeeshan

    Meaning: Moon/Princely

    Comments

    More BABY BOY News

    Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2022
    Read more about: baby boy names baby boy baby
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion