Indian Baby Boy Names That Are Now So Overused But Still Loved By Many
The new-age parents now prioritise names for their children that are both popular and inventive. They prefer to avoid names that were once popular but are now overused! However, finding that unique name might be a difficult yet entertaining task.
The names that were once popular and unique decades ago have now lost their charm, probably because they have been used for decades or due to the addition of more names in the list that have put those names at the bottom of the list and categorised them as "overused."
Whatever the scenario may be, there are parents who still prefer those "overused" names for their children due to the traditional or religious significance of the names.
Here is a list of baby boy names that were once popular and are still loved by many.
1. Armaan
Meaning: Wish/Desire
2. Aaditya
Meaning: The Sun
3. Aryan
Meaning: Noble/From a high race
4. Arjun
Meaning: White/Clear/A great warrior.
5. Dhruv
Meaning: Pole Star/Faithful
6. Dev
Meaning: God/Divine
7. Eshaan
Meaning: A name of Lord Shiva
8. Farhan
Meaning: Happy/Blessed
9. Gagan
Meaning: Heavenly sky
10. Himanshu
Meaning: A name of Lord Moon.
11. Harshit
Meaning: Joyful/Joyous
12. Jai
Meaning: Victory
13. Krish
Meaning: A name of Lord Krishna
14. Karthik
Meaning: Courage/A name of Lord Muruga.
15. Kabir
Meaning: The Great
16. Lakshya
Meaning: Aim/Goal
17. Milan
Meaning: Comin together/Union
18. Manav
Meaning: Human/Youth
19. Naitik
Meaning: Moral/Determined
20. Nikhil
Meaning: Whole/Complete
21. Nithin
Meaning: One having the knowledge of morality.
22. Nayan
Meaning: Eye
23. Om
Meaning: Divine/Supreme spirit
24. Prem
Meaning: Love
25. Parth
Meaning: One who never misses his target.
26. Rithvik
Meaning: Desire/Saint
27. Rishi
Meaning: Sage
28. Rohan
Meaning: Spiritual/A name of Lord Vishnu.
29. Rudra
Meaning: One who drives away evil.
30. Rishab
Meaning: Superior
31. Shekhar
Meaning: Ultimate/A name of Lord Shiva.
32. Sahil
Meaning: Leader/Guide
33. Saurav
Meaning: Fragrance
34. Sushant
Meaning: Calm/Quiet
35. Sathvik
Meaning: Virtuous/A name of Lord Shiva.
36. Tushar
Meaning: Cold/Ice
37. Tanmay
Meaning: A name of Lord Ganesha
38. Tarique
Meaning: Morning star
39. Utkarsh
Meaning: Prosperity/Eminence
40. Umang
Meaning: Enthusiasm
41. Vishal
Meaning: Magnificence/Grandeur
42. Vivek
Meaning: Wisdom/Knowledge
43. Vivaan
Meaning: Full of life.
44. Veer
Meaning: Brave
45. Vikram
Meaning: Brave/Wise
46. Yash
Meaning: Success/Majesty
47. Zeeshan
Meaning: Moon/Princely
