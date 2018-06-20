Things Which Tell You That Your Baby Is A Toddler Now!

Time flies past you when you are a mother. It would seem like just yesterday when you gave birth to a teeny tiny baby. And now, the same little baby is moving around and picking up a storm around the house.

You feel your head spinning as you wonder where all the time went and how the baby that was so dependent on you for everything has a mind of his own now. It's an amazing thing to watch your baby grow. On one hand, you cherish every milestone that your little genius crosses and, on the other hand, you just want him to stay in your arms forever.

There is no saying when your little one just stops being a baby and start becoming a toddler. There are some children who have been walking since they were 9 months old and there are 18-month olds still getting the hang of it.

The important thing is to understand that each child reaches his milestone when he is ready for it. It is unnecessary to compare him with the other kids of his age. If you feel concerned about something, take it up with your child's doctor instead of worrying yourself or berating the child.

There are some things - some cute and some nasty - that will finally tell you that your baby is no longer a toddler. We have compiled a light-hearted list of things to look out for as toddler-hood approaches.

Read on and see if your little one is officially a toddler yet.

• You Carefully Wash Their Clothes Separately But For Different Reasons

Remember those delicate little clothes that never went into the washing machine along with yours? Well, your baby's clothes still are washed separately but not because they are too delicate, it is because they are smeared with yucky things. These things may be familiar like mud, grass stains and food debris. But once in a while, you will also find things that are really hard to place.

• No More Kissing Their Feet

Once your babies start walking, their tiny little feet touch all sorts of surfaces - from the mud to potty accidents from their training sessions. While their tiny feet are still adorably cute, you may no longer feel the urge to kiss them, knowing where they have been.

• Your Baby's Poop Is Starting To Put You Off

When your little one is feeding just on your breast milk, the poop doesn't really smell bad enough to put you off. You deal with the poop like an adult with the slogan 'it is my baby's poop' running through the mind. When your baby starts to eat other stuff, the poop too starts smelling off and more adult like. You can no longer convince yourself and can't wait for the day when your child is fully toilet trained.

• A Trip To The Park Has Become Exhausting

Remember the time when the trip to the local park or playground was a relaxing time. It was a time when you could get out of the house; meet a few people and leisurely chat while pushing a stroller or a swing. Well, say bye-bye to them because now that your child is a toddler, your time at the park or playground will be spent chasing them and making sure that they do not get hurt.

• Baby Proofing The House Was Useless

One of the things you probably did in preparation to having a baby was to baby proof the house. It's all useless now. If your child is now a toddler, he knows how to open tags and socket protectors. Your little one knows how to stand on tippy-toes and reach for things on a table. He knows how to climb shelves.

• Pointing Things Out Is Your Hobby Now

With your baby now interested and curious about the world around him, it is now fun to point out interesting things to him. You will constantly find yourself loudly exclaiming and pointing things out. Sometimes, you may even catch yourself doing this when out without your child out of habit.

• You Can't Visit Friends And Relatives

Going to a friend's or a relative's house with a toddler is now not a pleasant experience. Toddlers are curious by nature and a new place to explore excites them immensely. In order to save your dear one's house from being destroyed, you may need to leave early or drop the idea of a visit altogether.

• Juggling Things While Caring For Your Baby Is Considerably Harder

Any plans of going out will have you packing an endless list of things. If you are going to be out for more than a couple of hours, you will have a lot of luggage too. If you are a parent to a toddler, you will know the perils of trying to carry things while keeping your toddler in check.

• A Simple Stroll Takes A Lot Of Time

Taking an easy stroll outside becomes a time-consuming thing. Your baby will keep making multiple stops to inspect interesting things that he comes across, like a blade of grass or a little ant. By the time he is done, you will realize that this stroll lasted longer than a trip to the nearest supermarket.

• You Know More About Chota Bheem's Latest Adventure Than About The Latest News

You will at some point run out of things to keep your toddler occupied and give in to giving your toddler some screen time. This means that you too will have to keep yourself entertained with a dose of kiddy shows.

• You Feel Like You Are Losing Control

Let us make this clear - you are not the boss of your house anymore if you are the parent of a toddler. Your toddler will have strong emotions and opinions about everything. He may not want to get into the water for a bath one day and another day, you will see him refusing to get out. You will need to just learn to deal with it.