Just In
- 25 min ago Kiara Advani Gave Us A Party Wear Goal And Styling Lessons On Her Birthday
- 29 min ago Are Cow Dung Rakhis The New Trend This Raksha Bandhan?
- 52 min ago 526 Teeth Removed From A 7-Year-Old Boy In Chennai
- 1 hr ago Birthday Special: Taapsee Pannu's Fashion In The Movies Inspires Us To Be Ourselves
Don't Miss
- Finance Maruti Suzuki July Sales See Steepest Fall In 5 Years
- Movies Sarileru Neekevvaru: First Look Poster To Be Released Mahesh Babu's Birthday? Inside Deets Out
- Automobiles Mahindra KUV100 Electric Spotted While Testing — Spy Pics And Details
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Fit E Fitness Tracker Review: A Basic Fitness Band That’s Easy On Pockets
- Sports Spoiler on WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 main event matches
- News Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti get protection from arrest till August 9
- Education RRB JE Result 2019: What To Do After Result
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
World Breastfeeding Week 2019: If You Don't Breastfeed What Happens To The Milk?
If you don't breastfeed what happens to the milk? Have you ever wondered about this? Some new mothers choose to breastfeed whereas some choose other options. So, what happens to your milk if you don't breastfeed?
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the world from August 1 to August 7 to promote and support breastfeeding and to improve the babies health around the world. This event also focuses on maternal health, good nutrition, poverty reduction and food security.
If you don't breastfeed, the production of milk may soon decline and finally reaches a point where no more milk production occurs at all!
10 Natural Ingredients That Boost Breast Milk Production
During the initial days, after the childbirth, leakage of milk might occur. Breast engorgement may also occur. But if breastfeeding isn't taken up, the production of milk stops gradually.
How Long Will It Take?
In a matter of 6-7 days, the milk production may reach zero! So, if you don't breastfeed what happens to the milk? Its production may come to a standstill!
What's The Reason Behind This?
The milk production totally depends upon the needs of the baby. If the baby consumes more, the supply increases. If the baby doesn't consume any milk, the supply declines.
What To Do To Minimise Breast Engorgement?
Mothers who don't wish to breastfeed may wear a supporting bra that binds the breasts and decreases the breast engorgement.
Where Does The Milk Disappear?
If one chooses not to breastfeed, the body absorbs the milk back and halts the production. So the milk goes nowhere. It just gets absorbed.
Are There Any Side Effects?
Some women may experience pain in the breasts, clogged ducts, mastitis etc.