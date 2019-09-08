World Suicide Prevention Day 2019: WHO To Launch Campaign, '40 Seconds Of Action' To Raise Awareness News oi-Amritha K

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on 10 September every year. The day is observed to spread awareness on suicide, preventing suicides and providing the necessary help for struggling individuals. Organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), WSPD was first observed in 2003 [1] .

World Suicide Prevention Day 2019

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 is, 'Working Together to Prevent Suicide'. It is the second year of the theme being used, as it the theme for WSPD 2018 was the same.

On the initiation day, the WHO affirmed the central strategies of the World Suicide Prevention Day.

The organisation of global, regional and national multi-sectoral activities to increase awareness about suicidal behaviours and how to effectively prevent them.

The strengthening of countries' capabilities to develop and evaluate national policies and plans for suicide prevention

And from the year 2003, countries all over the world have been observing the day to raise awareness on the prime culprits in the rising number of deaths, globally [2] [3] .

WHO To Launch A Campaign Suicide Awareness Campaign

The World Health Organisation has declared that on World Suicide Prevention Day, the campaign '40 seconds of action' will be launched to raise awareness on the rising numbers of suicide (globally) and about the role, each one of us can play in preventing it [4] .

The 40 seconds denotes the statistical fact that every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide. The campaign is conjointly developed to be beneficial for the World Mental Health Day 2019, which will fall on 10 October, precisely one month after the World Suicide Prevention Day.

The campaign aims to positively influence the population, to spread awareness on the importance of getting help and recognising and helping your near and dear ones.

Suicide Helplines In India

In India, AASRA is the most recognised Suicide Prevention and Counselling NGO. Roshni, COOJ, Sneha Foundation India, Vandrevala Foundation For Mental Health and Connecting are the other prominent names[5] .

Here are the list and contact numbers - help a loved one, help yourself.

AASRA - 022 2754 6669

Roshni - +914066202000 - roshnihelp@gmail.com

COOJ - +918322252525 - youmatterbycooj@gmail.com

Sneha Foundation India - +914424640050 - help@snehaindia.org

Vandrevala Foundation For Mental Health - 18602662345 - help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Connecting - +919922001122 - distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

