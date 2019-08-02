‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Rule Soon to Arrive In Bengaluru To Counter Road Accidents News oi-Shivangi Karn

Recently, Bengaluru police have taken a great initiative along with many fuel station owners. The initiative says that fuel will not be given to a person who will not be wearing a helmet. This initiative was first taken up by Noida and Aligarh and now the Bengaluru police have taken the responsibility to create the awareness of wearing helmets while driving. This rule will come into effect from August 5.

P Harisekaran (Additional commissioner of traffic police) along with other traffic inspectors held a meeting with fuel station owners and directed them to help in their awareness to educate people on the importance of wearing helmets. "We are asking the fuel station owners to cooperate with us and stop giving fuel to the two-wheeler riders who are not wearing a helmet. We are spreading awareness on the importance of wearing this protective hat and trying to educate people on the same", said P Harisekaran to the media.

On this regard, Ravindra (President of the Bengaluru Petroleum Owners' Association) said, "There have been a few selective outlets that have been approached by the traffic police as of now. This is a good initiate as it will increase the safety of the riders. We don't have a problem with this rule but in certain parts of the city, there are some rowdy people, who might vandalise the store if we deny them the service. So, we have to check upon this what the police proposes."

According to a study conducted by the United Nations, helmets can increase the survival rate by 42% and helps to avoid around 69% of injuries in an accident.

Reports 2017 & 2018

According to the traffic police report of the year 2018, there were about 150 deaths due to fatal road accidents and 1296 cases of injuries to people due to the same. For the year 2017, the report shows around 140 deaths and 1311 injuries to people. Another report shows that in the year 2015, 1.77 crores were fined from the total crowd of Bengaluru for not wearing helmets while in 2016, the number was 1.88 crore and 2 crores in the year 2017.

"Rider says that wearing a helmet spoil their cool dude look and this leads to the negligence in wearing helmets. Especially children and teenagers say no to helmets while the adults think they are safe riders and thus, don't wear it. It is very dangerous to not wear a helmet as it may result in severe brain damage and death", said the senior traffic police officer.

For the year 2019 in the Bengaluru city between January 1 to June 30, the report says that around 105 bike riders have lost their lives due to 'no-helmet' and around 667 were seriously injured in the accident.