Viral Video: Kolkata Woman Who Sang Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ye Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' Song Gets Makeover

A video of a woman singing 'Ye Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' from 1972 film Shor at Ranaghat station in West Bengal got viral recently when people started comparing her voice to that of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

West Bengal's Ranu Mondal is India's newest singing sensation on social media. Her beautiful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar has already earned over 2 million views. People are posting comments about offering Ranu a better platform to showcase her talent.

Atindra Chakraborty (26) is an engineer who happened to meet Ranu out of sheer luck. Chakroborty first first heard her singing at a railway station and was really impressed with her melodious voice. He asked her then to sing something for him which he recorded and posted on Facebook and this is how the world came to know about this woman.

"I was hanging out with my friends at a tea stall on platform No 6. A Rafi song was playing on the radio loud. Suddenly I heard a lady humming to the tune, as she sat on the platform floor. I asked her if she could sing something for us. She sang a song and I recorded it on my mobile. We were surprised how melodious she was," Chakraborty told the press.

Watch the video here:

The post has garnered more than 2 million views, and the video has also received 60k shares and 5.7k comments till now.

Here's what netizens are saying about her voice-

On 30th July, her another video was shared on social she was seen singing another Lata Mangeshkar song.

Because of her singing talent, Ranu has also received many offers to participate in music reality shows in Mumbai. Many people have come forward to buy her food and even get a makeover.