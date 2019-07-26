Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes: 20 Years On How Are We Remembering Our Martyrs News oi-Shivangi Karn

Also known as Operation Vijay, Kargil war began on May 1999 and ended in July 1999. The war was fought between India and Pakistan, due to the trespassing of Pakistani troops on the Indian side of the LOC by wearing Kashmiri attires and occupying the peaks in Kargil; which are held by the Indian army. To mention, LOC is the border between the two countries and illegal crossing of the border is an offensive crime.

The Indian army responded by sending their brave soldiers on the high mountainous terrains to fight the Pakistani troops and take back the Indian posts. Indian Air Force supported the mission, resulting in the successful recapturing of the positions.

Operation Vijay was a success but, around 500 Indian soldiers lost their lives while others were severely injured in this battle. The soldiers who laid down their lives to protect their motherland deserve to be remembered for their bravery and thus, to pay a tribute to those war heroes, every year Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26th July, and it was this day when the battle officially ended. The day is celebrated in the Kargil-Dras sector of Jammu and Kashmir and the national capital New Delhi.

Let's remember those brave soldiers of India by reading and sharing these inspirational quotes.

1. Quote #1

"Aao desh ka samaan kare, Shahido ki shahadat yad kare, Jo kurbaan ho Gaye mere desh par, Unhe sar jhuka kar salaam kare"

Let's respect the war soldiers and bow our heads in the memory of the martyrdom of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

2. Quote #2

"Shaheedo ke mazaro par lagenge har baras mele, Watan par mitne walon ka yaki baki nishan hoga"

Every year, the bravery of those soldiers will be celebrated as a festival and their mark will always be remembered.

3. Quote #3

"Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I'll come wrapped in it, but I will be back sure" - Late Captain Vikram Batra of Kargil war

4. Quote #4

When you go home, tell them about us and say, "For your tomorrow, we gave our today" - words on Kargil War Memorial

5. Quote #5

"Aasan nahi hai fauji kehlana, jazbaat pighla kar ragon me lauha bharna padta hai"

It is not easy to be called a soldier as you have to do something worth it.

6. Quote #6

"If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise (swear), I will kill death" - Late Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey of Kargil War

7. Quote #7

"Ye Dil Maange More" - Last words of Late Captain Vikram Batra of Kargil war which later became the slogan for Pepsi.

Our heart desires more.

8. Quote #8

"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail" - From the personal diary of Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey of Kargil war.