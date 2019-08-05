Bengaluru Soon To Get Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Zones

ENGLISH

    Bengaluru is soon to get free high-speed Wi-Fi zones at selected locations across the city. Tech giant Cisco announced a pilot project to set up 25 such zones and increase them gradually.

    The pilot project has been launched in places like Udupi Garden in BTM Layout and Jayanagar bus stand among others, which will further be expanded. The project is being conducted in collaboration with a local ISP provider called D-Vois.

    This year by September, 200 locations across the Bengaluru city will be Wi-Fi enabled, followed by another 300 in the second phase. Public places like bus stations, busy traffic and hospitals will have free Wi-Fi zones.

    Cisco said it will work with Google's gStation platform to provide access to people around the country to an open, free, high-quality public Wi-Fi connectivity.

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report states that globally there is a Wi-Fi hotspot for every 150 people. In India, around eight million additional hotspots must be installed to achieve the ratio, since the country has only 52,000 Wi-Fi hotspots currently.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
