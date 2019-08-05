Just In
- 1 hr ago Bengaluru Will Now Pay Less For Drinking Water Than Villages
- 1 hr ago Mumbai Rains and Weather Live Updates: Train services resume, heavy rain forecast for 3 days
- 1 hr ago On Kajol's Birthday, Her Gorgeous And Inspiring Sari Moments
- 2 hrs ago Luck By Chance: Hyderabad Farmer Wins Dubai Lottery Worth Rs. 28 Crore
Don't Miss
- Sports Kohli hints at changes in team for the third T20I against West Indies
- Movies Karthik Jayaram JK Loses A Whopping Amount On Kannadada Kotyadhipathy Because Of The Audience!
- News Govt introduces bill to amend Chit Funds Act in Lok Sabha
- Technology BSNL Says No To Free Unlimited Calling: Report
- Finance To Boost Income, Automakers Allow Customers To Own Cars Without Buying Them
- Automobiles Tata Upgrades The Nexon Yet Again — What’s New And What Next?
- Education AFCAT Admit Card 2019 To Be Released Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Bengaluru Soon To Get Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Zones
Bengaluru is soon to get free high-speed Wi-Fi zones at selected locations across the city. Tech giant Cisco announced a pilot project to set up 25 such zones and increase them gradually.
The pilot project has been launched in places like Udupi Garden in BTM Layout and Jayanagar bus stand among others, which will further be expanded. The project is being conducted in collaboration with a local ISP provider called D-Vois.
This year by September, 200 locations across the Bengaluru city will be Wi-Fi enabled, followed by another 300 in the second phase. Public places like bus stations, busy traffic and hospitals will have free Wi-Fi zones.
Cisco said it will work with Google's gStation platform to provide access to people around the country to an open, free, high-quality public Wi-Fi connectivity.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report states that globally there is a Wi-Fi hotspot for every 150 people. In India, around eight million additional hotspots must be installed to achieve the ratio, since the country has only 52,000 Wi-Fi hotspots currently.