Bengaluru Beats Mumbai To Become The Best Indian City For Students News oi-Shivangi Karn

Good news for Bengalurians! According to a recent study conducted on 'QS Best Student Cities Ranking', Bengaluru ranked higher than Mumbai who was the last year winner. The evaluation was conducted on the basis of performance across six categories; the number of top-ranked universities, quality of life, students ratio in the city's population, job opportunities after graduation, affordability by the students, and feedback from the students themselves.

In the study, Bangaluru gained 81st position with Mumbai at 85th followed by Delhi at 113th and Chennai at 115th position out of a total of 120 cities in the competition list.

Bengaluru has several famous institutions among which the Indian Institution of Science has received a global ranking before. The feedback of around 87000 international students has added value in ranking Bengaluru among the best of all.

"Our ranking looks at cities that are attractive to students and in particular, to the international ones. As India's main priority is to meet its domestic, rapid growth access in terms of higher education, some of our criteria penalize the Indian megalopolis featured. However, it is encouraging to see Bengaluru's debut at the top of the national list and to see Mumbai growing in popularity among students. Both Delhi and Chennai perform very well on the affordability criterion, an aspect that it is essential to sustain the internal demand for university education", said Ben Sowter, research director at Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

London ranked first in the report while in Asia, Tokyo ranked 2nd, Seoul on 10th followed by Hong Kong on 14th, and Shanghai on 33rd.

On this note, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said, "The fact that London has again been ranked the best city in the world in which to be a student is fantastic news - and is no surprise given that London is home to world-leading higher education institutions and a vibrant cultural life".