Sarat Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary: Facts About The Independence Activist

Sarat Chandra Bose, an Indian Barrister, politician and Indian Independence activist, was born on 6 September 1889. He was the elder brother of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, an Indian Nationalist. On his birth anniversary, we are here to tell you more about him. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Sarat Chandra Bose was born to parents Prabhavati Devi (mother) and Janakinath Bose (father) in Cuttack, Odisha.

2. He was fourth among the fourteen children of the couples. Sarat Chandra Bose had two elder sisters namely Pramilabala Mitra and Saralabala Dey and had one elder brother named Satish Chandra Bose. He had four younger sisters and six younger brothers. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Dr. Sunil Chandra Bose were his younger brothers.

3. Sarat Chandra Bose studied at the Presidency College and Scottish Church College, both affiliated to the University of Calcutta.

4. In the year 1911, he went to England to become a barrister. He was also called to The Honorary Society of Lincoln's Inn.

5. After returning to India, he began his law practice but soon left his profession to jump in the Indian freedom movement.

6. In 1936, Sarat Chandra Bose was appointed as the President of the Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee and also served as one of the members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) from 1936 to 1947.

7. After Subhas Chandra Bose escaped, Sarat Chandra was arrested. This happened a day before he was about to join the cabinet of the Fazlul Haq government.

8. He later moved to the Mercara's jail and then to Coonoor. This is where his health deteriorated significantly.

9. As a result, he was released from jail in 1945 after having served four and a half years of imprisonment in the jail.

10. He always supported the formation of the Indian National Army (INA) by his younger brother Subhash Chandra Bose and played a significant role in the Quit India Movement.

11. After the news of his Netaji's death, he supported the families of the INA soldiers and provided them all sorts of help through the INA Defence and Relief Committee.

12. He strongly condemned and opposed the partition of Bengal. He termed it to be the Cabinet Mission Plan to divide Bengal between the Hindu-majority and the Muslims-Majority regions. Soon after this, he resigned from AICC.

13. He was married to Bivabati Dey, the daughter of Subala Dey and Akhoy Kumar Dey in 1909. The couple had eight children.

14. Sarat Chandra Bose died on 20 February 1950 when he was 60 years old.