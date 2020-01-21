10 Inspiring Quotes By Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose That Will Make You Ready For Challenges Men oi-Prerna Aditi

"Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga," this famous slogan which means 'Give me blood, I will give you freedom' was given by one of the most revered icons of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was an Indian nationalist and also served as the leader of the Indian National Army. Born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odissa, he was the 9th among the 14 children of Prabhavati Dutt Bose (mother) and Janakinath Bose (father).

Netaji rose to fame during the freedom struggle of India and was also served as a young leader for the Indian National Congress (INC) during the 1920s. It was in 1938 when became the president of INC. The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) which is a left-wing nationalist political party in India, emerged within the Indian National Congress in 1939, under the leadership of Subhas Chandra Bose. However, after having some differences with Mahatma Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party, he was removed from the position. His life has been very inspiring, especially for youth. Therefore, on his birth anniversary, let us go through some of his quotes:

1."An army that has no tradition of courage, fearlessness and invincibility cannot hold its own in a struggle with a powerful enemy."

2."One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death incarnate itself into many lives."

3."Freedom is not given, it is taken."

4."It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood."

5."Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle and if there is no risk taken."

6."One must remember, compromising with injustice is one of the grossest crimes a human can commit."

7."No real change in history has ever been achieved through discussion."

8."We should have one desire today. The desire to die so that India may live."

9."The secret to political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

10."Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, very soon."