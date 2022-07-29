Just In
Don't Miss
- Technology Vi 5G Trial: Achieves 1.2Gbps Download Speed In Bengaluru
- Automobiles 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Bookings - Everything You Need To Know
- Movies Independence Day 2022: Iconic Dialogues From Bollywood Films Which Capture The Patriotic Fervour
- News IAF to retire one MiG-21 squadron in two months; entire fleet by 2025
- Education JIPMAT Result 2022 Declared: Know How To Check Scorecard at jipmat.nta.ac.in
- Finance Stock To Watch: Mainland China Franchisee Stock Gains 17% Intraday, Share Up 52% In 1 Month, Buy?
- Travel Zavadovski Island: World's Largest Gatherings Of Penguins
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 29, 2022
JRD Tata's 118th Birth Anniversary: Facts About The 'Father Of Indian Aviation' And Pioneering Businessman
Today marks the 118th birthday of the Tata Group's longest-serving Chairman, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, also known as JRD Tata.
Image Source: Ratan Tata/Twitter
JRD Tata was born on July 29, 1904, in Paris (France). He was a visionary businessman who had made significant contributions to the advancement of society. Here are a few facts about a man who founded numerous Tata companies and is widely considered as the father of Indian aviation.
- lifeMeet Reena Varma: 90-YO Indian Visits Her Ancestral Home In Pakistan After 75 Years, Netizens Overwhelmed
Image Source: J. R. D. Tata/Wikipedia
Facts About JRD Tata
1. JRD was born into the Indian Tata family, the son of renowned businessman Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and his wife Suzanne Brière.
2. He was the second child of his parents.
3. His father, the late Ratanji Tata, was a non-resident Indian Parsi in Paris.
4. JRD's mother was French, and as he had spent his childhood in France, he considered French to be his first language.
5. His mother was the first woman in India to drive a car.
6. After the death of his mother when she was 43, JRD was sent to England in October 1923 to pursue higher education, while his father, along with other family members moved to India.
7. In 1929, he was called back by his father to India to join his parent company, Tata.
8. In 1929, he also became the country's first licensed pilot after he was inspired by one of his father's friends, Louis Bleriot, who was an aviation pioneer and the first person to cross the English Channel in an aircraft.
9. During his days, JRD founded many Tata Group companies like Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Salt, Titan Industries and Voltas.
10. He is recognised as the "Father of Indian Civil Aviation" after he founded Air India, a Tata Airline, in 1932. Air India is known to be India's first commercial airline.
- lifeViral Video: Swiggy Delivery Agent Waits Without Raincoat At Traffic Signal Amid Heavy Rainfall
11. When he was 34 years of age, in 1938, he was assigned the position of Chairman of Tata Sons. In 1945, he also became the founder of Tata Motors.
12. He was appointed as the chairman of Air India in 1953.
13. He was awarded the French Legion of Honour in 1983.
14. He has also received two of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna, in 1955 and 1992, respectively for his contributions to Indian industry.
15. JRD was an agnostic, a person who does not believe in the existence of God. He was a believer in three things: good words, good thoughts and good deeds.
- menHappy Birthday Ratan Tata: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Industrialist
- wellnessHow To Pick The Best Masalas: An Expert Guide
- art culturePop Art Pioneer Claes Oldenburg Passes Away At 93: A Look At His Work
- menGuru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Date, History, and Significance Of The Sixth Guru Of Sikhs
- menWho Is CM Eknath Shambaji Shinde? Tracing His Journey From An Auto-Driver To Maharashtra's New CM
- menMen’s Mental Health Month: What Is Borderline Personality Disorder?
- menWho Was Prithviraj Chauhan? Early Life And Facts About The Brave And Noble Warrior
- menKK Dies At 53: Facts About The Renowned Playback Singer-Songwriter
- menHow Shoes Add Character To Dheeraj Dhoopar's Style
- menCalling Men Bald At Work Is Sexual Harassment, Rules UK Tribunal
- menPandit Shivkumar Sharma: Facts About The Santoor Maestro And Music Composer
- art cultureThe OG Joker: A Look At Oscar Award-Winning Actor Jack Nicholson's Journey