Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Industrialist

Ratan Tata is a man who needs no introduction. He is a quite famous business tycoon, industrialist and philanthropist who served as a chairman of Tata Group. The reason why we are talking about this man is, 28 December is his birthday. Born on 28 December 1937 in Mumbai, he has turned 82 years of age.

Ratan Tata was born to Naval Tata Sonoo Tata. However, his parents separated when Ratan Tata was only 10 years old.

He began his career in 1961 at Tata Group. He worked on the shop floor of the Tata Steel and handled the blasting furnace and shovelling limestone.

In the 1970s, he was promoted to the management section and give the responsibility of handling the National Radio and Electronics (NELCO) which then collapsed during an economic slowdown.

It was in 1991 when JRD Tata mentioned Ratan Tata as his successor after becoming the Chairman of the Tata Sons. However, Ratan Tata had to face criticism and stiffness from the remaining company heads and from those who had years of experience and were given full freedom under the control of JRD Tata. But Ratan Tata didn't seem to feel de-motivated and went on giving his best.

Under his guidance, the revenue of the Tata Group grew up to 40% and the profit increased over 50 times.

In addition to his unbeatable contribution and hard work at the Tata Group, he takes a keen interest in philanthropy. He is working as a supporter of education, rural development and providing medicinal facilities in the rural parts of the country.

Under his Tata Education and Development Trust (an affiliate of Tata Group), a $28 million Tata Scholarship Fund is endowed to Cornell University which will in return provide financial assistance to undergraduate Indian students.

He is also into many other philanthropic works and is constantly seen praising talents.

He has been serving as a member of the Harvard Business School India Advisory Board since 2006.

Ratan Tata is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan (2000) and was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan in the year 2008.

In addition to this, he was also awarded the Honorary Doctor of Science by IIT Madras in the year 2006.

In the year 2009, he was honoured with the Life Time Contribution Award In Engineering for 2008 by the Indian National Academy For Engineering.

He is an animal lover and was recently seen appealing to the residents of Mumbai for adopting an abandoned labrador.