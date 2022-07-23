Just In
- 3 hrs ago Keeping These 8 Plants In Your Bedroom Can Improve Your Health
- 3 hrs ago Happy Parents’ Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Greetings and WhatsApp Status
- 8 hrs ago National Parents' Day 2022: Date, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated
- 9 hrs ago How To Get Rid Of Stains, Mold And Grime On Bathroom Tiles
Don't Miss
- News Aaditya Thackeray predicts mid-term polls in Maharashtra says Shinde govt will collapse
- Sports Angelo Mathews to become only sixth Sri Lankan to reach 100 tests
- Finance 3 Kirloskar Stocks Are Going Ex-Dividend In August, To Pay Up To 150% Dividend- Do You Own Any?
- Movies Liger OTT Release Date and Time: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Film Will Stream On Disney+ Hotstar?
- Travel Mono Lake: One Of The Famous Lunar Landscape On Earth
- Technology Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED 2022 with Intel Core i7-12700H & RTX 3060 Launch
- Automobiles 2022 Kia Seltos Comes With 196Bhp, 1.6L Turbocharged Petrol Engine
- Education On 116th Birth Anniversary Of Chandrashekhar Azad: Youth Mahapanchayat is inaugurated
Meet Reena Varma: 90-YO Indian Visits Her Ancestral Home In Pakistan After 75 Years, Netizens Overwhelmed
A video of an Indian woman in her 90s, Reena Varma has made netizens emotional as she returned to her ancestral home in Rawalpindi (Pakistan), after 75 years of leaving the country during the Partition.
Image Source: Shiraz Hassan/Twitter
The video was posted on social media by Pakistani journalist Shabbir Dar. In the video, Varma was seen walking on "Premgali" and Rawalpindi College Road, the streets related to her childhood memory. She was accompanied by the nearby residents and bystanders, who were happy about the reunion and witnessed the overwhelming return.
Sonali Khullar, daughter of Reena Varma, told the media that during the partition, her mother moved to Solan (Himachal Pradesh), and her maternal grandmother had hoped that they would return, but it didn't happen. After losing the last sibling out of five, Varma started thinking back to her childhood days, family, home and other small details about her past in Pakistan.
She posted about wanting to go back to her hometown during the pandemic on the public Facebook page Punjab Heritage, which tries to bring together Punjabis on both sides of the border. The page is owned by two Pakistanis, Imran William and Zihar.
She began to connect with several people, who requested visits from her. Journalist Sajjad Haider, who works in Rawalpindi, took note of her story, searched for her ancestral home and emailed her pictures.
According to news reports, Varma had been attempting to get a visa since 1965 to go back to her home in Rawalpindi, where she had spent her first 15 years of life before being forced to leave because of the Partition in 1945.
This year too, Varma's family applied for a visa around March but was again disapproved by the Pakistani embassy. Later, another Pakistani journalist, Beenish Siddiqa, advised her to create a video appealing for her visa, which she did, and was granted the visa after a Pakistani minister Hina Rabbani took notice of the video.
- insyncWoman Replied To Rejection Mail With Meme And Landed A Job Interview!
- womenPlanning For A Solo Trip? Here Are The 10 Most Safe Places To Travel Alone As A Woman And Tips
- parents and children8 Things That A Woman's Mother-In-Law Would Want To Tell Her
- womenNetizens Applaud As Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Becomes Youngest Time Person Of The Year
- beyond loveWondering Why Women Prefer Male Best Friends Over Female Ones? Here Are 4 Reasons
- women10 Things You Can Expect If You Are All Set To Date A Strong And Independent Woman
- womenAnupriya Lakra From Odisha Is The First Tribal Woman To Become A Commercial Pilot
- healthAmid Fire Breakout In AIIMS, Doctors Helped A Woman Deliver A Baby Girl
- pulseWoman Almost Died After Uterus Ripped Open On Water Slide
- pulseA Woman Had Surgical Clamp Lodged In Her Abdomen For 23 Years!
- pulseMedics Discover A Foot-Long Parasitic Worm In A Woman’s Body
- pulseWoman Gets Fired For Sending An OK Emoji To Her Boss