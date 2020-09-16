PM Narendra Modi’s 70th Birthday: 70 Facts About Him That You May Not Know Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Narendra Damodar Das Modi is the current and 14th Prime Minister of India since 2014. Before serving as the Prime Minister of the country, he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Born on 17 September 1950, he is one of the most popular Indian Politicians. From being an RSS member to the 14th and current prime minister of the world's largest democratic country, he has come a long way. On his 70th birth anniversary, we are here with some interesting facts related to him. Read on:

Former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84: Facts About Him That Will Inspire You

1. He was born as the third of the six children in a Gujarati Family to parents Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi.

2. He was born in a family of grocers in Vadnagar, Mehsana district in Gujarat.

3. The family belonged to the oil-pressure community of Modi's natives.

4. Thus Modi's family belonged to one of the 'Other Backward Communities' in India.

5. During his childhood, Narendra Modi helped his father in selling tea at the Vadnagar Railway Station.

6. He also ran a tea stall with his elder brother near a bus terminal.

7. It was in 1967, when Narendra Modi completed his Higher Secondary Education in Vadnagar.

8. His teachers described him as an average student who had a keen interest in debates and theatres.

9. His debating skills were first noticed by his teachers and classmates.

10. He often played larger-than-life characters in dramas and plays.

11. While he took part in plays and dramas, he developed an interest in politics as well.

12. As a child, he also dreamt of serving in the Indian Army.

13. In order to serve in the Indian Army, he wanted to study in the Sainik School but couldn't do so due to poor financial background.

14. When he turned eight years old, Narendra Modi came across the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

15. Soon he started attending the local Shakhas of the RSS where he received initial training.

16. This is where Modi first met Lakshmanrao Inamdar, also known as Vakil Sahab.

17. Vakil Sahab introduced Modi as a 'Bal Swayamsevak' in the RSS.

18. Later, Vakil Sahab became the political mentor of Narendra Modi and assisted him on many occasions.

19. Modi also came across Nathalal Jaghda and Vasant Gajendragadkar who later became the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Dal unit in Gujarat.

20. While he was still a teenager, he was married to Jashodaben Chimanlal Modi.

21. However, he abandoned the marital obligations and left his home as he wanted to serve the nations.

22. Since that day, the couple remains married but estranged. They chose to live separate lives without marrying anyone else.

23. Though Narendra Modi never mentioned his marital status, in 2014 he admitted that he was married to Jashodaben and the couple is estranged despite being married.

24. After abandoning his married life, Modi visited several Hindu Ashrams across the northern and north-eastern states of India.

25. Some of these Hindu Ashrams are Swami Vivekananda: The Belur Math (near Kolkata), Ramakrishna Mission in Rajkot, Advaita Ashram in Almora and so on.

26. However, Modi stayed for a very short time in each ashram as he lacked the necessary college education.

27. According to Narendra Modi, Swami Vivekananda has inspired his life in several ways.

28. As Modi was rejected from the Ashrams due to lack in the college education, he returned to Vadnagar for a short period of time.

29. He then travelled back to Gujarat from Kolkata via Delhi-Rajasthan in 1968-69.

30. Today Narendra Modi is considered one of the most successful self-made leaders in the world.

31. When he returned to Vadnagar, he stayed with his uncle and worked in his canteen.

32. After the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, he served as a full-time Pracharak (the one who does campaign) for the RSS and thus stopped working in his uncle's canteen.

33. He was arrested for taking part in the non-violent protest against the Indian Government before the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

34. It was in 1978 when Narendra Modi completed his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi.

35. He also received his Master's of Arts degree in political science from Gujarat University as a distance learning student.

36. In June 1975, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency, Modi was elected as the General Secretary of the "Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti".

37. The organisation was basically an RSS committee that coordinated the opposition to the Emergency in Gujarat.

38. Shortly, the RSS was banned and Modi was forced to go underground.

39. However, Modi continued travelling in disguise to avoid arrest.

40. During this time, Modi engaged in creating safe houses for those who were wanted by the government.

41. He also raised funds for those who were opposing the Emergency.

42. In 1978, Modi became the Sambhag Pracharak of RSS, the one who campaigns in a particular region.

43. He was also given the responsibility of overseeing the RSS activities in Vadodara and Surat.

44. In 1979, he started working for RSS in Delhi.

45. He then returned to Gujarat for a short period of time in 1985.

46. This is when he was recommended to BJP by the RSS in the same year.

47. He worked for BJP and helped in organising the BJP's campaign in the Ahmedabad municipal election in 1987.

48. When Lal Krishna Advani was appointed as the President of BJP in 1986, RSS thought of placing some of its prominent workers in the BJP.

49. The hard work of Modi in the 1987 elections and RSS, helped him in earning a notable position in BJP.

50. Soon Modi rose in BJP and became a member of the BJP's National Election Committee in 1990.

51. He helped LK Advani in organising the 1990's Ram Rath Yatra and Murli Manohar Joshi's Ekta Yatra in 1991-92.

52. In 1992, he took a short break from politics.

53. Modi returned to electoral politics in 1994 as a party secretary.

54. His election campaign strategy helped in the victory of BJP in the 1995 State Assembly Elections.

55. In 1995, Modi was elected as the National Secretary of BJP and was sent to Delhi. This is when Narendra Modi looked into the party activities in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

56. His campaign strategy once again helped in BJP's victory with the majority in the 1998 elections.

57. Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001 after Keshubhai Patel's health started declining and he was alleged of corruption, misuse of the power and poor administration.

58. Due to this, BJP lost a few seats in the state and this is when Modi's name was proposed as the Deputy CM of Gujarat. But Modi said that he will either have full charge of Gujarat or not at all. Thus Modi became the CM of the state with the aim of improving the situation of both the party and state.

59. Being the CM of Gujarat, he carried out many development projects and supported privatisation and small government.

60. He introduced several policies to reduce corruption in Gujarat. He also supported the NGOs and the development of the ground-water conservation projects.

61. Till December 2008, his government constructed 113,738 check dams within the state to help in restoring the depleted water level.

62. He successfully finished the project of bringing electricity in each and every village of Gujarat. During his tenure from 2001-10, Gujarat saw considerable growth in every field, especially in agriculture and production.

63. In 2013, Modi's name was proposed as the candidate for the Prime Minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This was followed by opposition from various BJP leaders, including LK Advani who cited this as a move to fulfill the personal agendas of some BJP leaders.

64. BJP saw a historic victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after which Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country. Most of the voters said that they would vote for someone else if Modi wasn't a candidate.

65. Modi was a candidate from two constituencies namely Vadodara and Varanasi. He won the seats from both the constituencies.

66. Modi vacated the Vadodara seat, owing to the fact that an MP cannot represent two constituencies at the same time.

67. On 13 October 2018, Modi's name was once again proposed for the Prime Minister candidate in the 2019 Loksabha Election. He contested from Varanasi

68. Amit Shah, the current Home Minister and the President of BJP took charge of the election campaign.

69. BJP won 303 seats in the election marking it another historic victory.

70. Narendra Modi was once again sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country by National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also read: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 5th Death Anniversary: Facts About The Missile Man Of India