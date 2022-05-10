Just In
Facts About the Santoor Maestro and Composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a renowned musician and santoor maestro, died on May 10 in Mumbai at the age of 84.
Image Source: Wikipedia
For the previous six months, he had been suffering from kidney problems and was on dialysis. He died as a result of cardiac arrest.
Sharma gave the santoor, once a not-so-famous instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, a classical status, alongside more traditional and well-known instruments like the sitar and sarod.
Early Life
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was born to singer Uma Dutt Sharma in Jammu (India). When he was five years old, he began learning music. His father and Guru taught him how to play the tabla and coached him in vocal performance. When he was 12 years old, he started playing on the local radio station in Jammu.
In 1967, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia, and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra collaborated on the critically acclaimed concept album 'Call of the Valley'.
He also collaborated with Hariprasad Chaurasia on the music for various Hindi films, including Silsila, Chandni, and Darr.
Over the last half-century, his concerts have attracted millions of new listeners and devoted followers of Indian classical music.
In 1991, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma received the Padma Shri, followed by the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.
