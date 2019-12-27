Championing Gender Balance: Tech Mahindra's New Policies To Include Same-Sex Adoption Leave Lgbtq oi-Deepannita Das

Sense of belonging is important for all employees and one of the leading IT companies, Tech Mahindra has understood this quite well.

Good news for Same-sex parents, this company is on its way to restructure its HR policies to expand its branch of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) so that no one feels cornered. Their diverse employees include people from LGBTQ communities, cancer patients and survivors, etc. All of this only for one purpose, to keep their employees happy and content.

While speaking to press, Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, mentioned that Tech Mahindra is a 'company with a purpose' and now it is all set for a new journey to ensure that their employees' needs are taken care of as a priority.

Further, he said that "At Tech Mahindra, we live by the formula of HX = f (UX, CX, EX,... ) that is, Human Experience is a function of {User Experience, Customer Experience, Employee Experience}. Whether we are delivering value to our customers or empowering our associates to RiseTM, Human Experience (HX) underscores every step of our interaction journey."

Read on to find out the changes implemented in Tech Mahindra's new policies for Same-Sex Couples-

Work From Home facility- No matter what their gender is, under this policy, new parents will be able to spend more time with their newborn child and family members in the first year of their parenthood.

Same-Sex Adoption Leave- Under this, same-sex parents will be able to enjoy paid leave for adoption-related purposed for 12 weeks. Not just that, the company will also offer bereavement leaves of three days.

Support Groups- The employees will also have support groups, especially for cancer patients, survivors and new parents.

Respecting Employees' Plans- The company will also ensure that it respects employees plans or take care of them at numerous turning points in their lives, which can be opting for sexual reassignment surgery or welcoming a newborn baby in their life.

LGBTQ committee 'Kaleidoscope'- This committee will be present in various regions and will ensure that the people belonging to LGBTQ community do not feel excluded, have a better lifestyle and share their experiences and stories.

This committee will be present in various regions and will ensure that the people belonging to LGBTQ community do not feel excluded, have a better lifestyle and share their experiences and stories. TechMHRNxt initiative- The IT services company is also working towards this initiative to enhance employees' experience and provide them with 'workplace of the future' experience using advanced technologies and processes.