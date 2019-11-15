Q-Rious 2019: A Corporate Networking Event For LGBTQ+ Community Is Going To Be Held In Delhi Lgbtq oi-Lekhaka

India's leading diversity job portal Equiv.in has launched the first edition of its path-breaking initiative "Q-rious", an event platform for corporates seeking to broaden their diversity and inclusion mandate, to understand the perspectives of the LGBTQ+ community. The event is scheduled for 23 November 2019.

Participating companies will also gain insights on the economic impact of excluding the community from the workplace and will have the opportunity to engage in unstructured discussions with members of the community about ways to identify and absorb talent from the community to the private sector.

The 'by-invite' only event is conceptualized by Stockroom.io, Equiv.in's parent company and Humsafar Trust, one of the oldest and most reputed Non-Governmental Organizations working for LGBTQ rights. The entry is free for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Stockroom.io drew inspiration for the 'Q-rious' platform from its hugely successful 'Women Changemakers' event, a job fair designed to promote gender diversity in the corporate sector that brings female talent and leading corporates across multiple sectors together in a day-long networking programme.

Date And Venue Of The Programme

To be held on November 23 between 9 AM and 5 PM at The Lalit, Connaught Place.

The 'Q-rious' itinerary is packed with speaking sessions by prominent businesspersons and celebrities from the LGBTQ+ community, including Manvendra Singh Gohil, Prince of Rajpipla(Gujarat) and Founder Lakshya Trust, Shreegauri Sawant, Transgender Rights Activist, Director, Sakshi Char Chowghi and Goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission and Keshav Suri, Executive Director,The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Founder; Keshav Suri Foundation.

The thought leadership session will be followed by panel discussions to deliberate upon the effective ways to drive the inclusiveness of the community in India Inc.

The Qu-rious event will also feature critical knowledge sharing items, such as an LGBTQ+ Audit Report, survey and other research material to throw light on the status of hires from the community in the Indian corporate sector.

The corporates, who will be enlightened with a pre-event sensitisation workshop will be actively involved in the 'career zone' section of the event, a talent outreach programme powered by The Humsafar Trust, which will work as an informal job fair to help corporates with talent mapping to identify suitable candidates.

In the New Delhi edition, Equiv.in is looking to target a footfall of 400 LGBTQ+ members. The list of participating corporates includes Sapient, Soc Gen, StayUncle, The Lalit, Optum, Thoughtworks and more. The event is also in association with 'The Humsafar Trust' and has partnered with communities including Harmless Hugs, the Keshav Suri Foundation, Umang, Yaariyan and more.

Those interested in participating in Q-rious can register at ​http://qrious.equiv.in/events/delhi-v1