Namma Pride 2019: The Pride March Of Celebration And Acceptance

This year Bengaluru will be witnessing its 12th Namma Pride March on 24 November 2019 and it holds immense significance for people belonging to Karnataka's LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) community. The Pride March will also be attended by LGBTQIA+ people from other states.

This event is titled as 'The Walk Of Tribute and Remembrance' and you can also chip in with your friends, family and colleagues and join the walk with pride and love.

First held in 2008, the Pride March is organised under the Coalition of Sex Workers, Sexual and Sexuality Minorities' Rights (CSMR). The Pride Parade is an outdoor event where people celebrate the social as well as self-acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ people. It is also an encouragement for the legal rights, equality and dignity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Last year, in 2018, the event started 2 pm from the Kempegowda Majestic Metro Station in Bengaluru. Thousands of people from the LGBTQIA+ community participated in the event along with their family and friends and marched for three kilometers to reach the Town Hall, which is one of the famous landmarks of the city.

The participants were dressed in beautiful vibrant rainbow-hued clothes and were chanting slogans in chorus in Kannada, Hindi and English languages. After reaching the Town Hall, the members from the community danced and sang, which was followed by other cultural programmes.

The Bengaluru City Police also ensured that the Pride March didn't obstruct the traffic.

It is said that 'Happiness comes in all colours' and the same was visible at the Namma Pride March 2018. It was quite special and memorable, as it was the first Pride March after decriminalisation of Section 377 by the Supreme Court of India last year on 6 September.

The roots of the LGBTQIA+ Pride March dates back to 27 June 1970 in the US, when the Chicago Gay Liberation organised a march that started from the Washington Square Park in the US to the Water Tower.

The event was organised as a remembrance of the Stonewall riots that took place on the last Saturday of June 1969. The Stonewall riots was a protest carried out by the LGBTQ community, against the sudden police raid at the Stonewall Inn. As the Inn was dedicated to the LGBTQ community who were mostly marginalised and were homeless.

In 1970, the organisers of the Pride thought that organising an event on the last Sunday of June (27 June 1970) will help them to reach out to maximum number of people. As per the planning, this Pride collided with the 'Gay-in' march in San Francisco on 28 June 1970.

Like every year, this year, too, we hope that the Pride walk will be equally memorable in Bangalore.