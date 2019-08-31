Indo-Pakistani Same-Sex Couple, Ties Knot In A Fairy Tale Wedding Lgbtq oi-Prerna Aditi

Love knows no boundaries. It has the power to mend broken hearts and can also lower the tension between two countries having several disputes. This was proved to be true when Bianca and Saima, an Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple tied knot in a fairytale wedding that took place in California.

Bianca Maieli is a Colombian-Indian Christian whereas Saima is a Pakistani Muslim. The duo first met at an event in the US and since then have been in love with each other.

Also Read: Same-sex Couple From India And Pakistan Mends All Barriers, Wins Hearts

Their wedding was a grand ceremony which was attended by both of their family members and had the perfect blend of their traditional and cultural ceremonies.

Coming to the wedding attire of the couple, Bianca looked beautiful in her heavily embroidered ivory sari. Her look was completed by a beautiful maang tika, a pearl necklace and bangles.

Saima was spotted wearing a black sherwani that had gold embroidery. She complimented her look with a pearl necklace and a matching stole having colourful embroidery.

Also Read: Transgender Couple Ties The Knot In West Bengal's First 'Rainbow Wedding'

The lovely pictures of the newly-wedded couple rocked on social media and inspired other social media users. Bianca took her Instagram account to share a photograph of the duo whose caption read, "Life is sweeter with you..."

People too congratulated the couple by dropping their congratulatory comment in the comment section. One of the users wrote 'So beautiful god bless both of you.' This was followed by many people commenting 'beautiful', 'stunning', and 'A queen found another! Beautiful couple. Wishing countless blessings the couple' on the picture'.

The couple showed love can dwell even in an environment of bitterness. We too wish a happy and prosperous married life to the couple.