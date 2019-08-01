ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Same-sex Couple From India And Pakistan Mends All Barriers, Wins Hearts

    By

    Love breaks all barriers. Love, can mend souls and at times, even the broken relationship between two countries! The forbidden love between an Indian and a Pakistani found a whole new meaning when Sundas Malik and Anjali Chakra decided to flaunt their same-sex love story to the world.

    Their beyond adorable photoshoot in New York recently inundated the internet with love. The two gorgeous women were looking nothing less than majestic in traditional attire. In the pictures posted by their photographer, the couple can be seen donning lehenga and saree, along with bindis, nose pins and elegant jewellery to compliment their outfits. The picturesque backdrop of New York City and the rainy evening resulted in a romantic mash-up that won hearts.

    Photographer @Sarowarrrr captioned the post with, "A New York Love Story."

    Twitterati poured in loving comments, from all over the world in support of this unconventional love saga. A twitter user wrote, "Revolution on so many levels. Hindu- Muslims, India- Pakistan, Two women lovers. Kudos and congratulations." While another commented, " Love, heart and feelings has no religion or bounders. You guys are awesome yaar. Keep going God bless you both."

    Malik, a Pakistani artist, later shared the same pictures on Instagram, with a humorous caption, "I'm usually the kurta to her lehenga, so coming up with family-ready femme wedding outfits was more than a little stressful for me." The couple was busy attending weddings in the city, when they took out time for this fairy-tale-like photoshoot.

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m usually the kurta to her lehenga, so coming up with family-ready femme wedding outfits was more than a little stressful for me. Luckily @borrowthebazaar has a huge selection of outfits I could choose from so I knew I’d feel comfortable when I met Anjali’s extended family. Go check out their rental service for your next event! Photos by @sarowarrr Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest

    A post shared by SundasMalik (@sufi.sun) on

    A landmark verdict on 6 September 2018, decriminalised homosexuality in India. Acceptance did not come easy though, and the everyday struggles of making our surroundings bias-free still continue.

    Face of Section 377 Case, Lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju Are Living As A Couple

    Recently, Menaka Gurswamy and Arundhati Katju, two women lawyers who fought for this decriminalisation, came out as a couple.

    The progress is gaining momentum gradually. Sundas and Anjali's photoshoot brought a ray of sunshine to a million hopeful hearts. It inspired the ones striving to create a world where love will no more be a crime, rather a beautiful celebration of life.

    More HOMOSEXUAL News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue