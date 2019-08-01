Same-sex Couple From India And Pakistan Mends All Barriers, Wins Hearts Lgbtq oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Love breaks all barriers. Love, can mend souls and at times, even the broken relationship between two countries! The forbidden love between an Indian and a Pakistani found a whole new meaning when Sundas Malik and Anjali Chakra decided to flaunt their same-sex love story to the world.

Their beyond adorable photoshoot in New York recently inundated the internet with love. The two gorgeous women were looking nothing less than majestic in traditional attire. In the pictures posted by their photographer, the couple can be seen donning lehenga and saree, along with bindis, nose pins and elegant jewellery to compliment their outfits. The picturesque backdrop of New York City and the rainy evening resulted in a romantic mash-up that won hearts.

Photographer @Sarowarrrr captioned the post with, "A New York Love Story."

Twitterati poured in loving comments, from all over the world in support of this unconventional love saga. A twitter user wrote, "Revolution on so many levels. Hindu- Muslims, India- Pakistan, Two women lovers. Kudos and congratulations." While another commented, " Love, heart and feelings has no religion or bounders. You guys are awesome yaar. Keep going God bless you both."

Malik, a Pakistani artist, later shared the same pictures on Instagram, with a humorous caption, "I'm usually the kurta to her lehenga, so coming up with family-ready femme wedding outfits was more than a little stressful for me." The couple was busy attending weddings in the city, when they took out time for this fairy-tale-like photoshoot.

A landmark verdict on 6 September 2018, decriminalised homosexuality in India. Acceptance did not come easy though, and the everyday struggles of making our surroundings bias-free still continue.

Recently, Menaka Gurswamy and Arundhati Katju, two women lawyers who fought for this decriminalisation, came out as a couple.

The progress is gaining momentum gradually. Sundas and Anjali's photoshoot brought a ray of sunshine to a million hopeful hearts. It inspired the ones striving to create a world where love will no more be a crime, rather a beautiful celebration of life.